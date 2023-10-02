The anomalous heat of October continues in Europe, 37° in Seville, in Italy a peak of 33° in Florence

Summer continues in October. Apart from a brief passage of low pressure over the northern regions, good weather and heat continues to prevail over Italy and Europe. An area prey of an African anticyclonefortunately mitigated only by shorter days with temperatures dropping during the night.

October heat — Ottobrata is a phenomenon that has always existed. A period of stability in the month of October with temperatures that are more summery than autumnal. The name derives from the Roman festivals that closed the grape harvest period, with families organizing trips out of town and in the different districts of Rome they set up carts on which the girls sat to go out of town. The Romans often use the term "Roman octobrata" to indicate the beautiful days of October, but this period often came after a few cooler weeks and temperatures did not exceed 30 degrees. Instead, this October 2023 began with peaks of 32-33 degrees in cities such as Rome and Florence, but also in the Po Valley and on the two largest islands. The rest of Europe is experiencing the same situation with Seville at 37°, Cordoba at 36°, some French locations have reached an anomalous 35° for the period.

a little rain in the north — Starting from Tuesday evening some rain will appear in the northern regions, up to the Po Valley, in the area north of the Po. Temperatures will drop while remaining in a range higher than the averages for the period, between 24 and 26 degrees. In the central south, heat will prevail with highs even above 30 degrees. High pressure will regain strength from Thursday and will occupy the entire peninsula, as reported by 3Bmeteo. "These are the most obvious signs of ongoing climate change," he explained Mattia Gussoni de IlMeteo.it according to which we are experiencing the consequences of a change that began at the end of the 19th century and accelerated in the last 30-40 years by man and the increase in CO2 in the atmosphere. If the climate always varies over geological eras, we are experiencing an unprecedented variation: "We are talking about 1 and a half degrees compared to the mid-1800s, a value that might seem small and which is instead upsetting the climate balance on a global level" explained Gussoni.

the freezing point at 4,400 metres — The climatologist and glaciologist Gussoni, interviewed by Corriere della Sera, warns of the risks of the reduction of glaciers which affects the “summer flows of rivers especially in the north. Compared to 50 years ago, 40% of glaciers have disappeared.” Gussoni explains how freezing temperature today is at 4,400 meters in the Alps a condition that once did not even occur in summer “it should be around 2800 meters in this period”. Long-term forecasts are always very complicated but based on the trends in Central and Middle Europe in the period from December to the end of February we should expect above average temperatures. According to Gussoni we are moving towards an era in which summers in our country could last even 4-5 months.

forecast — Looking ahead to the next few days, the sun and summer heat, or almost summer heat, will accompany Italy throughout the week. Only between Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th there will be a brief passage of thunderstorms in the Dolomites and in sporadic areas of the North. On the rest of Italy The sun will shine with highs around 30 degrees.