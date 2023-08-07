This Monday begins a heat wave that will affect most of the Peninsula until at least Thursday. The temperatures will be very high, with values ​​above 40° in points of the northern half. Temperatures of 42° to 44° will be reached in the center, south and points of the east throughout the episode, very unusual temperatures even for August. The peak of the episode will be reached on Wednesday, with temperatures between 10° and 15° above usual. The nights will also be very warm: tropical nights that will not drop below 20° and torrid nights that will reach 25° at most, depending on the area. It is likely that cities like Bilbao, Burgos or Soria, traditionally cool, will reach 40° for the first time since there are records in the case of Castilian-Leonese. Those least affected by the impact of the heat wave will be those on the Galician and Asturian coast. Also on the Mediterranean coast, although due to the humidity there will be a “feeling of embarrassment”, as reported by the spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Rubén del Campo.

Although the heat wave officially enters Spain as of this Monday, on Sunday it already reached 44° in Seville and 43° in Badajoz, and towns in the provinces of Huelva and Seville. The early morning of this Monday has been very warm in the south of the Peninsula: in many points it has not dropped below 25 ° until 7:00. This Monday the daytime temperatures rise, except on the Mediterranean and Balearic slopes, which are still resisting the intense heat because cooler and more humid Levante winds will arrive. They will have cloudy skies and there may be some light rain in Catalonia and the Valencian Community. Those will be the only skies with clouds. In the rest of Spain it will be clear and it will be very hot: it will exceed 36° in points in the south of Galicia, also in the Community of Madrid and 40° and 42° in the west of Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and large areas. from Andalusia.

The Roman Bridge of Mérida, which has reached a temperature of 42 degrees, this Monday in Extremadura. jorge armestar

On Tuesday the heat will be more intense. A mass of very warm air from North Africa will enter the Peninsula and there will be a general rise in temperatures that will be more noticeable in the north, where the rise in thermometers may be up to 6° or 8° compared to Monday . Temperatures will be between 5° and 10° above normal, except for the eastern end of the peninsula and the coastal areas. Thermometers in the Cantabrian Sea will remain at maximum temperatures between 25° and 30°; in the Mediterranean, humidity and maximums of 30° and 32° and in the interior of the peninsula it will exceed 35°. In fact, in the northern and southern plateau of Galicia the maximum will be around 36 to 38° and even above 38°.

Many inland areas such as the Community of Madrid, the Duero Valley and eastern Castilla-La Mancha will exceed 40° on Tuesday. In the Guadalquivir valley it can even reach 44° occasionally. The sky in the south of the Peninsula will also have dust in suspension during the day, which worsens the air quality. There may also be an isolated storm in the east of the Peninsula in the afternoon, with little rainfall, but with very strong gusts of wind associated with it.

very warm early mornings

Wednesday will probably be the warmest day of the heat wave, with a new general rise in temperatures, most notable in the northern and eastern thirds of the Peninsula, mainly due to the arrival of winds from the south and southwest. The early morning will be very warm, with minimum temperatures between 22° and 25°. During the day, large areas of the center, the south and the Mediterranean area will have maximum temperatures between 5° and 10° above normal, and even between 10° and 15° higher than usual in large areas of the northern third and in some points of the south. These are extraordinarily high numbers.

The central zone, the south of Galicia and the northern plateau could reach 40° or even exceed it. On the southern plateau, cities like Albacete, Toledo or Ciudad Real will be around 42° and 44°, also in the interior of Andalusia. In the Guadalquivir valley and in the province of Jaén it can even exceed 44°. Only on the western Cantabrian coast and on the Mediterranean will there be milder temperatures. There will also be the possibility of some isolated stormy showers on Wednesday, but they could be accompanied by very strong gusts of wind in the north and east of the Peninsula.

On Thursday there will be an entry of winds from the west and northwest coming from the Atlantic and which are cooler winds, which will cause a drop in temperatures in a large part of the Peninsula, especially in the northern third, where the drop will be between 6th and 10th with respect to Wednesday. However, these winds will reach the Mediterranean area overheated and will cause a notable rise in temperatures of between 6° and 10° more than on Wednesday. Despite the general temperature drop, except in the Mediterranean, thermometers will continue to show temperatures between 5° and 10° above normal for the time of year, and even temperatures between 10° and 15° above normal in the southeast peninsular, in points of the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia, where it can exceed 42° and even 44°.

During Friday and the weekend it is likely that the temperature drops will continue. The heat wave may be over on Friday, but it is likely that very high temperatures will continue to be reached in some areas over the weekend, especially in the southern half.

In the Canary Islands, the heat, accompanied by suspended dust, will also make an appearance in the archipelago from Wednesday, with a warm episode that will probably persist throughout the week and that will bring the thermometers above 36° in the midlands. of the islands of greater relief. Even above 40° in the south of Gran Canaria, with very warm nights there too. Minimum temperatures above 25°.

Workers in the Raval neighborhood, this Monday in Barcelona. Gianluca Battista

The Aemet spokesman, Rubén del Campo, explains that heat waves are becoming more frequent and more intense, and that “there is a scientific consensus” on the matter. “Spain is no exception. In fact, heat waves are increasing in frequency, in intensity and also in extension”, Del Campo has described. According to the spokesperson, in current summers there are around “10 to 12 days more of a heat wave situation than we had in the 1980s, but they are also spreading on the surface.” Every decade three more provinces are added are affected. In addition, the most important heat waves that have been experienced in Spain have occurred in recent years: “In 2022 in Spain we had the record of 41 days under a heat wave situation. The previous record was from 2015 with 29 days, which is also close in time”.

