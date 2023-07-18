Today, Italy, Spain and Greece will witness scorching temperatures, while other countries on the European continent, such as France, Germany and Poland, will be exposed to high temperatures in the coming days.

And the islands of Sicily and Sardinia are among the 16 regions in which the Italian authorities issued red warnings, with meteorologists expecting the temperature to reach 45 degrees Celsius.

It is expected that the temperature in the province of Tarent in southern Italy will reach 46 degrees Celsius, breaking the record in the European continent that was recorded in 2021 on the island of Sicily by more than 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Climate expert Carlo Bontempo warned that other regions of the European continent could experience similar levels of record heat.

And the temperature in the Spanish capital, Madrid, will rise to above 40 degrees Celsius.

Greece fires are raging

Fires raged in two areas near the Greek capital, Athens, and were fueled by strong winds, until things got out of control.

The British “Sky News” network reported that huge fires destroyed homes and forced thousands to flee.

The temperature in Athens will be above 40 degrees Celsius, days after the Acropolis, its most prominent tourist attraction, was temporarily closed to protect tourists from the sun.

The fires swept through areas near the Greek capital, as firefighters struggled to douse the flames in the village of Kovaras, 30 km southeast of Athens.

The fires forced the authorities to evacuate hundreds of children who were taking part in a summer camp 80 km west of Athens.

Evacuation orders were issued for at least six coastal communities as the fires approached summer resorts.

Greece is preparing for a second, more severe heat wave expected this week, which will affect it as well as other European countries.