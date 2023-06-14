Mexico is going through a heat wave that experts agree to describe as historic. The Environment Secretariat has ensured that at least 22 States have exceeded 40 degrees on Tuesday, a real hell that forces us to live in the shade and indoors during the most suffocating hours of the day. It is not an exclusive phenomenon: everyone watches with alarm how temperatures increase year after year. The last eight have been the hottest on the planet “for as long as there is record on a global scale”, noted in early 2023 the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The general coordinator of the National Meteorological Service, Alejandra Méndez Girón, told this newspaper in an interview that, however, heat waves are not unusual meteorological phenomena at this time of year: “It occurs normally in spring and summer, but It is important to consider that you are dealing with a severe heat wave. Its frequency of occurrence is not abnormal, but its intensity is, it is strong.” That is to say: it is not strange that in June it is hot; what is out of the norm is the extreme of the temperatures and their prolonged duration.

Méndez Girón explains that heat waves “are produced by the presence of high pressure systems, which what they do is throw air from the atmosphere to the surface.” A pressure is exerted that heats the air and results in the extreme temperatures that are suffered these days.

The WMO maintained in its statement that, in 2022, the global average temperature exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than one degree (between the years 1850 and 1900). The organization defends that phenomena such as “extreme heat waves, devastating droughts and floods”, in short, the effects of global warming, “will continue as a result of record levels of greenhouse gases that retain heat in the atmosphere” .

On Tuesday, the Ministry of the Environment recorded temperatures above 45 degrees in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, and between 40 and 45 degrees in Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, northeastern Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, western Durango, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán. “Recorded temperatures have reached historical records,” concedes Méndez Girón.

The coordinator of the Meteorological Service acknowledges that this heat wave, the third so far this year, presents “abnormal conditions”: “There is a certain influence of global warming and solar radiation, which this year has been more than what normal”. However, she prefers to be cautious in her statements and resists flatly blaming the problem on climate change: “To talk about climate change, you have to have a record of several years. If we constantly had heat waves every year, more and more intense, then we could talk about climate change. It is important to mention that the atmosphere always seeks balance, it may be that here there are heat waves, but in other parts of the world it is raining. In May it doesn’t rain much and this year it has rained”.

It is true that Mexico has already experienced other situations like this. In June 2020, for example, The National Center for Disaster Prevention warned of a heat wave with temperatures that could exceed 50 degrees in Baja California and Sonora. But the global trend that points to a general rise in temperatures due to the impact of human action on the environment is undeniable. “The climate crisis has increased the global average temperature and leads to more frequent extreme temperatures, such as those reached in heat waves. Rising temperatures can increase mortality, reduce productivity and cause damage to infrastructure. The most serious consequences fall on the most vulnerable people (for example, babies and the elderly)”, says a statement from the European Commission against climate change.

During this latest wave, Mexico has already recorded six deaths from heat stroke and at least 173 cases of dehydration, according to the head of the Department of Epidemiological Emergencies and Disasters, Sandra Lorena Monroy Villa, in statements collected by The universal. Méndez Girón believes that the high temperatures will continue to affect the country for around another week, but “they are expected to weaken on Sunday.”

However, there is a chance that extreme temperatures will hit the country again in the coming months. Especially in July, during the heatwave period: a dangerous mix of less rainfall and more heat. Méndez Girón reiterates: “I would not consider this a strange phenomenon, it is a normal heat wave that occurs at this time, but a tropical wave with severe conditions.”

For now, the authorities recommend to the entire population “avoid exposure to solar radiation for long periods of time, hydrate adequately, pay special attention to chronically ill patients, children and the elderly, as well as follow the indications of the health sector and Civil Protection” . Wait for the cool weather to clear the extreme heat and be prepared for an even more torrid future: the UN believes that there is a 98% chance that the global temperature record reached in 2016 will be exceeded in the next five years.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country