The Region faces the worst blow of the heat wave this Wednesday, since 44 degrees of temperature are expected in areas such as Vega del Segura. Specifically, almost twenty municipalities will be on a red level warning due to extreme temperatures between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Thus, the anticyclone ‘Caronte’ will hang over Abarán, Alcantarilla, Alguazas, Archena, Beniel, Blanca, Calasparra, Ceutí, Cieza, Lorquí, Molina de Segura, Murcia, Ojós, Ricote, Santomera, Las Torres de Cotillas, Ulea and Villanueva del Segura. Likewise, there will be an orange level in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas, where it will reach 42 degrees in the same time slot. It is noted that locally 44 degrees can be reached.

In the Altiplano and the Northwest, up to 41 degrees are expected in those same hours and in the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, temperatures of up to 39 degrees. For their part, the health authorities report that the Preventive Action Plan against the Effects of Excess Temperatures on Health is at level 3, high risk, for which reason they advise that protection measures be taken, especially for the older population. vulnerable.

It is recommended to drink water and liquids frequently, even if you do not feel thirsty and regardless of the physical activity you do; and avoid caffeinated, alcoholic or highly sugary drinks, as they can promote dehydration.

In the case of labor activity, the unions recall the last royal decree of 2023, which establishes occupational risk prevention measures in episodes of high temperatures, prevention measures must be included in the company’s plans.

“In the event that the labor inspection arrives and asks for that risk prevention plan, the officials will verify that the agreed safety standards are being complied with,” they point out from CC OO.