For the second time this summer, part of the Region of Murcia will be on red notice this Thursday due to high temperatures. The heat wave, which has fully entered the Community this Wednesday, will reach its peak on its second day and will raise the maximum to 45 degrees in towns such as Molina de Segura. For this reason, the Aemet has placed Vega del Segura under the maximum alert level between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

In Murcia and other neighboring towns similar values ​​are expected, about 44 degrees. In addition, the State Meteorological Agency maintains the orange warning in the rest of the regions, except on the coast, the only area of ​​the Region of Murcia that will get rid of sweltering temperatures due to the heat wave, the third this summer.

In the Altiplano, the Northwest and the Guadalentín Valley, the regions that are under orange warning, the maximum temperatures will be between 40 and 43 degrees in Lorca, according to the Aemet forecast. In addition, after a few days of slight respite, the lows will rise throughout the Region of Murcia and new torrid nights are expected inland. That is, it will not drop below 25 degrees.

This Wednesday, yellow alert



The heat alerts have already been activated this Wednesday, although at their first level, yellow. All the regions, except Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, are on notice. During the day, the highs will already touch 40 degrees throughout the interior.