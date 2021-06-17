The German Weather Service issues a heat warning for Thursday and Friday. But thunderstorms and thunderstorms are also on the march.

Munich – The first heat wave this year is still keeping Germany firmly under control. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects up to 37 degrees on Thursday (June 17th) and warns of a strong heat load. Wednesday already brought annual highs, according to the DWD it was warmest near Speyer with 33.9 degrees. But the heat wave is far from over: it should get hotter and hotter by Friday. The summer weather will remain Germany for the time being.

The warning of high heat exposure is issued when the temperature feels like about 32 degrees or more in the early afternoon; this value can vary slightly. The warning affects almost all of Germany and temperatures should remain mild even at night.

Weather in Germany: Heat wave brings the first tropical nights of the year

Parts of Germany were able to experience the first tropical night of the year last night. We are talking about a tropical night if the temperatures do not drop below 20 degrees even at night. According to the DWD, the highest nightly low temperature was in Bad Lippspringe in North Rhine-Westphalia. There was also sweat in the night, because it didn’t get cooler than 22 degrees. It had tropical nights especially in the Ruhr area, but also on the Saar and in the Cologne / Bonn region, the DWD told dpa. And the night on Friday should be tropically warm again.

Not just heat: thunderstorms and storms on the march

In addition to the strong heat load, the German Weather Service warns of thunderstorms, sometimes severe weather, especially in western Germany. From the afternoon hours until Friday night, there can be individual, sometimes violent thunderstorms, according to the meteorologists. In addition, the DWD warns of local storms with heavy rain, heavy gusts of up to 100 km / h and larger hail (by 3 cm).

Heat wave in Germany: the risk of forest fires is increasing

Due to the heat wave it rises loudly dpa currently also the risk of forest fires in Germany. Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, for example, rely on the use of two small aircraft in order to be able to detect fires at an early stage. This is how Thomas Friedhoff, advisor to the Lower Saxony Fire Brigade Service, explains dpathat the Cessnas are manned with a pilot, an observer and a forester. From Thursday they should then fly their routes in some areas of the federal states and look out for smoke formation. (jsch)

List of rubric lists: © Heinz Gebhardt / imago