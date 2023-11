01:35 A man cools off at a water fountain in Madureira Park amid a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. © AP – Bruna Prado

Brazilian authorities warned about the danger to the health of the inhabitants of several cities in the country due to a strong heat wave. In Rio de Janeiro, the thermal sensation exceeded 58 °C. This November 15 and several residents went to the city’s beaches to beat the heat.