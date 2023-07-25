The fury of the wildfires in Algeria claims dozens of lives as a heat wave engulfs the northern region of Africa. With 34 people dead, including soldiers, and thousands of hectares destroyed, the country faces an environmental crisis of devastating proportions. In parallel, uncontrolled conflagrations and high temperatures are news in several countries around the world.

A tragic wave of forest fires hits Algeria hard, which until July 24 confirms the death of 34 people, including 10 soldiers who were fighting to put out the flames.

The fires have spread through multiple regions affecting forested areas and agricultural areas. So far, around 1,500 people have been evacuated to shelters far from the devastating range of the fire.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the fires while concentrating on bringing the situation under control. The most affected regions include Bumerdes, Buira, Tizi Uzu, Yiyel, Bejaia and Skikda.

This image released by the Radio Soummam Bejaia Facebook page on July 24, 2023 shows the aftermath of forest fires in the Algerian city of Toudja, where temperatures reached 48 degrees Celsius (118 Fahrenheit). Forest fires raging in Algeria at the height of a heat wave have killed at least 15 people and forced mass evacuations, according to the government. AFP – HANDOUT

Wildfires raging in North Africa

North Africa is facing an unprecedented heat wave, with temperatures reaching 49 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) in some cities in Tunisia. In Melloula, a Tunisian border town, wildfires sparked scenes of horror, with fire reaching residential homes and forcing hundreds of families to flee for their lives.

Burnt trees following a forest fire near the northwestern Tunisian town of Melloula, near the Algerian border, on July 24, 2023. Fires ripped through a Tunisian pine forest near the Algerian border again on July 24, after another fire in the area the previous week. Forest fires raging in Algeria in the midst of a heat wave have killed more than 30 people and forced mass evacuations, according to the government. AFP – FETHI BELAID

Firefighting operations continue, but the challenge is immense. Around 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks work tirelessly on the ground, while air resources provide key support from the sky.

Algeria has experienced recurring fires during the summers, but this year has been particularly devastating. In August last year, 37 people lost their lives in fires near the Tunisian border. A year earlier, dozens of people, including soldiers, died in fires in the mountainous region of Kabylia.

Persistent heat waves worry experts

With the arrival of the month of August, a disturbing challenge looms for a large part of the planet: heat waves, which have already broken records in previous weeks, will persist in various regions, according to extreme weather specialists.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issued a worrying alert, highlighting that North America, Asia, North Africa, and the Mediterranean will face temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for several consecutive days, intensifying the current heat wave.

On Friday, WMO Senior Extreme Heat Advisor John Nairn said that it is necessary to be prepared for prolonged exposure to these extreme conditions throughout August. Alarming predictions indicate that the situation will worsen if urgent measures are not taken.

The impact of this extreme weather is already being felt in southern Europe, which is experiencing an unprecedented heat wave. during the summer tourist season, increasing the risks to the health and safety of the population. In the United States, citizens are also facing dangerous conditions, from southern California to the Deep South, where the heat wave affects millions of people and strains energy systems and infrastructure.

The high temperatures and the scorching sun created a challenging scenario for the authorities.

With information from Reuters, AP and EFE