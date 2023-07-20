After a terrible Tuesday, in which Figueres (Girona) marked 45.4°, the highest temperature ever recorded in Catalonia, more than 140 stations in the network of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) reached or exceeded 40° and more than 45 observatories did not drop below 25°, Spain faces this Wednesday the last day of the heat wave that affects the entire Mediterranean basin. The good news is considerable relief in the northern third of the Peninsula thanks to “the entry of northerly winds, which causes a fairly sharp drop in temperatures,” reports Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for Aemet. The fall is extraordinary ―10° less than the previous day― in points in Euskadi and Navarra, 8° in Aragon and softer in the rest.

However, the bad news is that these same winds arrive burning, “in the form of terral”, to the south of the Valencian Community, Murcia and the extreme south of Andalusia – the coast and the pre-coastal of Malaga and the eastern part of Almería -, where even an upturn of up to 5°/6° was expected. So the worst is Murcia, under red warning, the maximum, by 44 °, and in Alicante and Malaga, by 42º. In other areas of the eastern and southern thirds of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, 38º to 40º were forecast, so the warning is orange, the second of a scale of three, in Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia, and yellow, the minimum, in Extremadura, the Community of Madrid and Ceuta and Melilla. AND forecasts have come true: Alhama de Murcia reached 44.1° this afternoon and in Malaga, the airport at 44.2°Álora at 44.1° and Coín at 43.9° while in Alicante 41.5° have been registered in Orihuela.

A man photographs a thermometer in Ronda de Levante in Murcia, this Wednesday. Marcial Guillen (EFE)

In the rest of the country, there will be “a slight drop”, so “it will continue to be a very hot day in the center, west and south of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands”. For example, in Lleida it can still reach 38°/40°, in the Balearic Islands 38° to 40° are also expected and in the interior of the Valencian Community, Albacete and the Guadalquivir valley, from 39° to 41°. “These values ​​contrast with those of the coolest area of ​​the country, the Bay of Biscay, where it will barely reach 25°,” says Del Campo.

In addition, due to the heat, in the afternoon there will be storms, many of them dry, with little or no rain, but with very intense gusts of wind, in the interior southeast. In Andalusia, Murcia and the Valencian Community There is a yellow warning. The haze, which causes a worsening of air quality, will move to the east. It also continues the very high or extreme risk of fire in most of the country. And all this after a night that has probably been the worst of the episode, with a rise in the minimums in Catalonia, the central area, the Valencian Community, Murcia and Andalusia. “At points in the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community, it has not dropped below 28° and some 90 stations in the Aemet network had not dropped below 25° – what is called a torrid or equatorial night – until 8:30 a.m.,” Del Campo details.

Ten records of maximums and minimums

On the first day of the wave, Monday, two monthly records were broken in Toledo (maximum of 42.9°) and in Teruel (minimum of 20.6°), while on Tuesday, in addition to the absolute record of 45.4° in Figueres, the monthly maximum records were also broken in Lleida (43.2°), Teruel (40.6°), Albacete (41.5°) and in the Zaragoza town of Daroca (40.5°). In addition, there were three absolute minimum records in Cuenca (24.7°), Calamocha (22.2°) and Daroca (25.3°).

The Figueres record “also represents the absolute temperature record in Catalonia. The previous one was from 2019, with 43.7º in Alcarràs (Lleida), which was surpassed on Tuesday in Porqueres (Girona), with 44.3º”, emphasizes Del Campo. What’s more, they are “possibly the northernmost 45° of Spain: Figueres is at 42º N latitude and in Ourense, also at 42º N, the maximum is at 44.1°”, points out the expert Miguel Muñozfrom the network of fans Colectivo Meteofreak de Córdoba.

In the same area of ​​Figueres, two observatories of the Servei Meteorològic de Catalunya (SMC or Meteocat), Pantà by Darnius-Boadella and Navata (Girona), both with data series of more than 30 years, reached 45.1°, a figure described by the SMC as “unusual” which becomes the new maximum temperature measured by the Xarxa d’Estacions Meterològiques Automàtiques (XEMA), which has 184 stations. The record exceeds the previous ceiling of 43.8 ° of Alcarràs (Tarragona) of June 2019 by more than one degree.

The Aemet station in Figueres, automatic and dating from 2009, is “located inside a park in correct conditions, but in an urban environment”, clarifies Jose Luis Camacho, spokesman for the Catalan delegation of Aemet, who explains that both networks are “official and complementary”. “The maximum heat in the entire Catalan territory occurred in that area between two in the afternoon and a little before four in which the wind turned south-southeast and the temperature dropped 10° in an hour and a half. The relative humidity was around 20% in that interval, so the sensation experienced by the population was of being in front of the open door of an oven (or in a dry sauna)”, explains this expert.

“Within the Catalan framework, it is surprising that the record is registered in the Alt Empordá because the climate is cooler than, for example, in the plains of Lleida. But so it has happened. The old record has been broken by a degree and a half, which is very, very relevant”, Camacho points out. “Spain has another frying pan near the border with France. The data from the stations in Catalonia are incredible”, sentences the scientific popularizer Vicente Aupí seeing that the high levels of the Guadalquivir valley – on Monday it was 44.9° in Andújar (Jaén) and 44.8° in Villanueva del Arzobispo (Jaén) and Montoro (Córdoba) – have been reproduced so far north.

Thus, it was a “historic day of heat” in Catalonia, with “many other Aemet stations that have broken their local record in Lleida, Barcelona and Girona” and with six XEMA stations that exceeded the old record of 43.8° and 18 measured more than 43°. Also very warm in most of the country: in towns in the Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community and Aragon they exceeded 43°, in more than 140 Aemet stations they reached or exceeded 40°, in more than 45 it did not fall below 25° and it did not fall below 28° in points in the Balearic Islands.

“The 45.4° of Figueres constitute, for now, the highest temperature reached in Spain during this wave and throughout this summer, curiously in an unusual area. We will see if this Wednesday the level is exceeded at points in the southeast of the peninsula”, warns the agency, adding that “it depends on many factors such as the wind regime or the presence of cloudiness and suspended dust”.

And finally on Thursday, Aemet will “end the heat wave” with a “general drop in temperatures”, to which a second drop will be added on Friday, a day on which even in northwestern areas “it could be a cool day for the season”. Both days will still be “intensely hot”, with more than 36° in a good part of the central south and west of the Peninsula and also in the Balearic Islands, especially on Thursday, when orange warning remains due to excessive heat in Murcia and yellow in Andalusia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia and the Valencian Community.

But over the weekend temperatures will rise again and election Sunday will be “a hot day with stable weather, without rain in most of the country, although an isolated storm could form in mountain areas.” Temperatures could exceed 35° in large areas of the country, especially in the northeast, center and south of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands.

Two tourists walk through the center of Palma de Mallorca, this Tuesday. FRANCISCO UBILLA

