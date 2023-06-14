continue the high temperatures throughout the country, today Wednesday June 14, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN) a rise in temperature is expected due to the third heat wave without the presence of rain or atmospheric variations.

higher temperatures at 45° Celsius they will occur in Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas due to interaction with the subtropical jet stream, dry weather in the north of the country, while in the southeast there could be light rainfall.

While in the center of the country a constant warm climate will be expected, as in the states of Sonora, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, as well as in San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán will present temperatures up to 40° Celsius.

In states such as Baja California, Baja California Sur, Aguascalietes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, the State of Mexico, Puebla and Quintana Roo, they are estimated during the day. maximum temperatures From 35° to 40° C, part of Mexico City and the State of Mexico will reach a maximum of 33° Celsius.

In the morning in the Mexico’s valley the sky will remain clear and with a warm temperate environment; The only areas where rain with electric shocks is perceived will be in Nuevo León, in addition to that in Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas and Coahuila it will be accompanied by strong winds.

It is important to take care of yourself and protect yourself from a long Sun exposure, make use of sunscreen and protect yourself with a cap or hat, in addition to staying constantly hydrated to prevent the development of heat stroke.