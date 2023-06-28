Although this Wednesday will still be “a very hot day” in the center and south of the Peninsula, with highs between 38° and 42° in the Guadalquivir and Guadiana valleys, the heat wave is coming to an end. “The danger will continue to be significant (orange notice, the second of a scale of three) in Córdoba, Jaén, Seville and Badajoz, but this Wednesday will be the last day of the wave ”, certifies Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). However, the fact that “we can end the episode does not mean that temperatures will not be high in the coming days, especially in the center and south,” he clarifies. In fact, until the end of the week the intense heat will continue in a good part of both areas, with values ​​that will continue to be high for the time of year, although not so much anymore: between 3° and 5° above normal compared to the 5° to 10° that they reached during the wave.

In the remainder of the week there will also be “a marked temperature contrast between the north and the south”, with a country split in two between an area that continues to burn and another where the atmosphere will be “fresh for the season”, with records between 3° and 5° lower than normal in points of the north. As for the rains, “in general they will be scarce”, although some precipitation is expected in the far north. In addition, storms will form again, especially in mountain areas, which may be strong locally.

On Thursday, the position of the Azores anticyclone in the Atlantic “will encourage the arrival of northerly winds towards the north of the Peninsula, driving a front towards that area”, where instability will increase. There will be rains in the north of Galicia, in the Cantabrian communities and in the Pyrenees, with storms in the afternoon, especially in mountain areas and their surroundings, which may be locally strong and with hail in the Pyrenees, Catalonia and around the Iberian system. , especially in the south of Aragon and the north of the Valencian Community. The temperatures “will drop in the northwest, where there will be about 6° less”, while in the rest “they will not vary too much”. One more day, the thermometers will exceed 36º in much of the center and south and will be around 38º to 40º in the Guadalquivir, while in the northern third, cities such as Oviedo or Vitoria will not exceed 22º.

On Friday “little cloudy skies will predominate, although the extreme north will still dawn with the rainfall that continues from the previous day.” These rains will cease throughout the day. “In the Pyrenees and Catalonia, there will be a little more instability and there will be storms from the early hours that may also be locally strong,” details the Aemet spokesman. As the hours go by, clouds of evolution will grow and storms may also form in points of the Balearic Islands and the interior of the eastern half of the peninsula. The temperatures, both the maximum and the minimum, will drop in a general way: about 3° to 5° compared to Thursday in a good part of the Peninsula and more than 6° in points of the northeast, especially in Aragon. “They will continue to exceed 34° to 36° in the southern half of the peninsula and up to 38° in points in eastern Andalusia, but in the Bay of Biscay the maximum will barely be around 20° to 22°,” the expert points out.

Over the weekend, Meteorology expects “stable weather in general”, with little cloudy skies, except in the Cantabrian Sea, where there may be some light rain. In the afternoon, some scattered stormy showers are expected in inland points, especially in mountainous and surrounding areas. And temperatures “will rise again”, both on Saturday and Sunday. Without reaching the extremes of the heat wave, “the weekend will be hot, with midsummer temperatures, in the center and in the southern half of the Peninsula, where it will exceed 35° in large areas and it will reach 38° to 40° in the Guadiana and the Guadalquivir”. The tropical nights will also continue in these valleys and in the Mediterranean communities.

In the Canary Islands, the heat will also be the protagonist. This Wednesday temperatures can exceed 36° in points of Fuerteventura and the south of Gran Canaria, but as of Thursday the temperatures will drop “until the weekend is at normal values”, with a trade wind regime, which will increase over the weekend of the week and they will drag clouds to the north of the islands of greater relief, where some drizzle may fall.

And what is expected for the start of July, are there more waves in sight? Not for the moment. “The trend is for the next two weeks to be a little cooler than normal in the north and warmer in the south”, a time “normal and typically summer, with heat, but not extreme”.