A total of 12 of the 17 autonomous communities, in which 26 million Spaniards livethey find each other under warning for high temperatures this Monday, the day the first heat wave of summer begins. The worst part will be Andalusia, where the south of Córdoba and almost all of Jaén -with a million inhabitants- are under red warning, the maximum of a scale of three, due to the risk of reaching 44°, locally even 45°. The warning is orange, the second level, in the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Madrid for a range that goes from 43° to 39°; while it is yellow, the minimum, in Aragon, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Murcia, Navarra and La Rioja and the Valencian Community, where they are expected between 39° and 34°.

The peak of the episode will occur between today and Tuesday, when the red will move to Zaragoza, Teruel and Albacete, the areas of the same communities on alert will be expanded, the oranges will be doubled and the Canary Islands will be added to yellow until reaching 32 and a half million Spaniards under warning. On Wednesday, in principle the last day, there will be a drop in temperatures in the north and in the Balearic Islands and, although the extremely hot environment will continue in the southern half, there will no longer be red warnings and the regions on alert will be reduced to 11, along with Ceuta and Melilla. There could also be dry storms these days, with little or no water but with a lot of electrical equipment and very intense gusts of wind, in the interior of the peninsula, especially in the east. This Monday there are yellow notices for this reason in Andalusia, Aragon and Castilla-La Mancha, and on Tuesday, in Aragon and the Valencian Community. In addition, during the entire episode, the risk of fires will be very high or extreme in a large part of the country.

Are these temperatures normal for summer? No, a heat wave is, by definition, an anomalous and extreme episode, although in recent decades these phenomena have been boosted by climate change, which has made them more frequent, earlier, lasting and intense. the maxims they will be in almost all of Spain between 5° and 10° above normalexcept in the Bay of Biscay as of Tuesday, even between 10 ° and 15 ° in the eastern part of Andalusia, Murcia, the Ebro valley and the Canary Islands.

Beyond the background enhancer, the direct cause, explains Rubén del Campo, spokesman for Aemet, is the “arrival of a very hot and dry air mass, coming from North Africa, together with atmospheric stability, which favors its warming due to the presence of slightly cloudy skies and poor ventilation. This mass is “loaded with dust in suspension”, which complicates the forecasts, since a greater or lesser entry of dust will cause the values ​​to shoot up more or less.

More information

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

In the Canary Islands, a warm episode is also expected that it may reach wave thresholds as of Tuesday, with temperatures that could exceed 34° in large areas and 40° in the south of Gran Canaria. Thus, only areas in the north and northwest will be spared from extreme heat. And, throughout the episode, the minimum will also be very high, with widespread tropical nights, in which it will be difficult to fall asleep because the thermometers will not drop below 20°, and even torrid, above 25°, in the south of the Mediterranean area and center and south of the Peninsula.

Is it possible to break the national heat ceiling? The highest official temperature ever measured in Spain is 47.6°, reached in La Rambla (Córdoba) in August 2021. Now, “44°/45° are possible in the upper Guadalquivir, in areas close to Jaén, Murcia and the Ebro depression, two degrees from the record. To this day, it seems difficult to beat, although not entirely dismissable”, contextualizes Del Campo, to point out that it all depends on the amount of cloudiness and of suspended dust and the surface wind. Yes, records of maximums are expected in some observatories, as well as minimums in the southern Mediterranean, the center and the southern peninsula. “Madrid can have its torrid night and in areas of the midlands of the Canary Islands there can be a hellish night, almost 30° at the coldest time of the day.”

The prediction, day by day

For days, the temperatures, which began their escalation on the weekend, will continue to rise this Monday. “The heat will be intense throughout the country, except in the northwest of the peninsula and coastal areas of the Levant. Except in those areas, 35° will be exceeded throughout the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands and 40° in the center and southern half, while it will be around 44/45° in the Guadalquivir and nearby areas of the province of Jaén. ”, advances the meteorologist. There will be some haze in the south and east of the Peninsula and, in the Canary Islands, the thermal rise will begin, with 32° in the south of Gran Canaria.

On Tuesday, they will add a few degrees in the east of the Peninsula and in the Canary Islands. “The early morning will be very warm, with torrid nights in parts of the Mediterranean and inland from the center and the southern half. During the day, 35° will be exceeded in an almost general way, except in the Bay of Biscay, and it will be around 40° in large areas of the center and south of the Peninsula, as well as in the northeast, interior of Mallorca and Gran Canaria ”, advances Of the Field. The highest values ​​will be 44°/45° in the Guadalquivir and inland in the southeast, especially in eastern Andalusia and Murcia. But keep an eye out for the central depression of the Ebro, where it could reach 43°/45°. In this area, especially in Zaragoza, there will be dry storms, which may form in other parts of the eastern interior, the Pyrenees and the Iberian system. “The haze will be felt, especially in the south and east of the Peninsula and in the two archipelagos,” the spokesperson completes.

On Wednesday, “there will be a thermal decrease in the north, where the values ​​​​will already be those of the time, but not in the rest.” The temperatures inside the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands will also drop somewhat. However, there could be a rebound in southern Andalusia, Murcia and the Canary Islands. For the third day, 35° will be exceeded in the center and south of the Peninsula, eastern areas and the Balearic Islands. “The highest temperatures, more than 40°/42°, are expected in the Guadalquivir and the southeast of the peninsula where, especially in eastern Andalusia and Murcia, they could exceed 42°/44°”, details Del Campo. In the Canary Islands, more than 34° in many points and 40° in the south of Gran Canaria. There will continue to be haze, but in the Peninsula it will tend to subside and there will hardly be any precipitation, except for some light rain in the Bay of Biscay.

Thursday “will continue to be a very hot day”, although “temperatures will drop in the eastern end of the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, especially in the southeast”. In the rest “there will be no changes or they will even go up a little”. It will exceed 35° in the center, east and south of the Peninsula and in both archipelagos, with more than 40° in the Guadalquivir and the south of Gran Canaria, where there will be nights above 20°/25°. Faced with this scorching heat, 24°/25° in the Bay of Biscay, normal values ​​for the time of year, even somewhat low.

When can the wave end? At the moment, uncertainty is high and Aemet does not see a clear end. Although the extent of the affected areas is reduced and it is possible that Thursday will no longer be a heat wave, temperatures will continue to be very high that day and on Friday in the east, center and south of the Peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands, and “even a new rise in some areas is not ruled out for the weekend.”