We are going through the hottest season in modern history. Throughout June and July, the global average temperature has broken all previous records. There have been prolonged heat waves around the world, the North Atlantic water is an unusual soup (it is feared that one of its crucial ocean currents will collapse sooner than expected) and Antarctica, in the middle of southern winter and with El Niño just beginning , has had sea ice extents well below normal.

In Mexico, more than two hundred people have died from heat stroke this summer. On the night of June 14, three members of a family lost their lives in Tabasco (a coastal state on the Gulf of Mexico) because there was no electricity in their neighborhood and they decided to spend the night in their car, with the engine running to have air conditioning. . The current figures for thermal fatalities may not seem alarming compared to those of phenomena such as violence and the pandemic, but these conditions are a modest preview of what awaits us.

Do you remember when they discussed global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions? At some point, the suspicious decision was made to speak more of “climate change”, which is a more comprehensive term, but also more ethereal, technical, harmless. Indeed, the climate is changing in many ways, but the first and most tremendous manifestation of that change is heat, a heat that the human species has never experienced and is therefore not prepared to deal with.

In 2021, the editor Sandra Barba recommended me to read The Ministry of the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson, a climate fiction novel that begins with a scene of thermal horror: a crowd of people seek refuge inside a lake during a heat wave in India that causes more than twenty million deaths. I must confess that at the time it seemed like an exaggerated scenario (despite the fact that I was also writing a novel that begins with a wave of futuristic heat, in which the destructive agent is not the temperature but the fire). Until then, I had never heard of the thermal bulb temperature, a situation of extreme humidity in which 35 degrees is unbearable for the human body, so I had no idea how close we are to the precipice.

Another recently published book confronted me with the dimension of this threat. The title justifiably appeals to sensationalism: The heat will kill you first, by Jeff Goodell, combines reporting with chapters on popular science to communicate how vulnerable we are to the extreme heat that climate change is already causing. At the beginning of the work there is a list of conclusive data, among which I rescue one that is very relevant for Latin America: currently, around 30 million people live in areas of extreme heat (whose average annual temperature reaches 30 degrees); in 2070 it will be 2,000 million. This calculation does not mean that the population will increase in these places, but rather that the torrid regions will extend very far, occupying most of India, Southeast Asia, the Sahel and tropical America. In addition to harming the health and quality of life of almost a quarter of the world’s population, this will compromise agricultural productivity, which will lead to climate migration and the sociopolitical crisis.

according to a study published in 2020 On the future of the human climatic niche, the situation may be even more extreme: the temperature experienced by humans will change more in the coming decades than in the past six thousand years, and around 3.5 billion people will face an annual temperature average greater than 29 degrees. These conditions are currently experienced in less than 1% of the continental surface, mainly in the Sahara, but in 2070 they could be found in close to 20% of the continental surface of the world, including a good part of Latin America.

In my country, for example, the most affected areas will be the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, which have experienced explosive urbanization in recent decades, motivated above all by the tourist boom in the Mayan Riviera. A millennium ago, the Central American region already experienced the civilizational collapse of the Mayan cities associated with a warming that, from the European point of view, is called the Medieval Climatic Optimum, although it was not optimal for the inhabitants of Mesoamerica. This background should serve as a warning to us.

Speaking of Eurocentric optimism, Bjorn Lomborg, a Danish critic of climate alarmism, has recently declared that rising temperatures will save lives as deaths from the cold will be reduced. This positive approach to warming is a misrepresentation of the phenomenon, since it is only relevant for the Nordic countries and not for the Asian, African and American areas where most of the world’s population lives.

It makes me uncomfortable to appeal to the Mayan apocalypse because I fear that catastrophizing fosters denial and paralysis instead of collective mobilization. At this point, I’d like to tell a joke to release some tension, but I can’t think of one. I’ve spent this summer under a dome of brutal heat that has deteriorated my sleep quality so much that my sense of humor is scorched.

Why aren’t we preparing for the extreme heat to come? On one side are the deniers who don’t think there is anything to worry about and on the other are the activists committed to avoiding it. The events of this year ridicule the carefree position and are an urgent call to organize to stop the warming and help those who are already suffering the most.