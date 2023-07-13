Home page World

Hot, hotter, the summer of 2023. There is no end in sight to the heat in Germany in the coming days. On the contrary: The next heat peak will follow at the weekend.

Kassel – Many people don’t want to do without the good old fan or air conditioning these summer days. The hot weather has Germany under control, new temperature records were broken and July 9th was the hottest day in 2023 so far. Temperatures climbed to over 35 degrees in some places. after the had taken a little breather from the heat and was pushed aside by stormsshe now makes a good start again.

Weather in Germany: Up to 38 degrees – new heat peak on Saturday

The weather map for Germany turns deep red again at the weekend. “The next heat peak is coming to Germany,” said meteorologist Dominik Jung weather.net. On Friday (July 14) a new hot weather front is expected from the southwest with temperatures of 33 to 35 degrees. In the rest of the country, 24 to 28 degrees are conceivable.

On Saturday (July 15) it should be particularly hot. 35 to 38 degrees are likely. According to the weather expert, it will be “extremely oppressive and very uncomfortable.” But the blazing heat could be followed by the big bang again. According to forecasts, cold air masses will flow into the country from the west. “It’s banging again, sometimes with heavy showers and thunderstorms,” ​​said Jung.

Temperatures between 23 and 31 degrees should be a little more pleasant on Sunday (July 16), but the end of the extreme heat wave is far from over. Especially in the south and in the Rhine-Main area it will continue to be hot from Monday (July 17) with up to 33 degrees.

Germany continues to sweat: The weather forecast for the weekend

Thursday (July 13): Dry, sunny-cloudy, 22 to 26 degrees

Dry, sunny-cloudy, 22 to 26 degrees Friday (July 14): Mostly cloudy, 25 to 35 degrees

Mostly cloudy, 25 to 35 degrees Saturday (July 15): Mostly sunny in the south and east, showers possible in the west, 30 to 38 degrees

Mostly sunny in the south and east, showers possible in the west, 30 to 38 degrees Sunday (July 16): possible showers in the north, sunny-cloudy in the rest of the country, 23 to 31 degrees

possible showers in the north, sunny-cloudy in the rest of the country, 23 to 31 degrees Source: wetter.net

Temperatures during the day and at night: the summer weather is breaking records

But not only the days, but also the nights break records. “Never before has a low temperature at the respective weather station been so high,” says meteorologist Jung. Nightly temperatures of 24.1 degrees were measured in Dresden and 23.4 degrees in Leipzig – all-time records for low temperatures.

Some Weather forecasts already predicted it in spring and the signs are gradually increasing: it could be the warmest summer in Germany since weather records began. Even expert Jung does not expect a major drop in temperature in August – and it should stay dry. There is currently no trace of longer-term rainfall. “Continued severe drought” and only a few showers, predicts Jung. So the big sweat continues. (asc)