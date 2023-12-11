The out-of-date heat is once again in the news in Spain and stands out in the Region of Murcia for reaching record figures. After a beginning of autumn marked by the 'summer of San Martín', the mercury seemed to drop to give the Community a break so that the people of Murcia could take off their coats on the eve of the Christmas period.

However, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) highlights the rise in temperatures in November, with this past month being the hottest in the last 60 years. Furthermore, this situation, far from having ended, is repeated in December. Temperatures will reach their peak this Tuesday with a summer atmosphere in towns, such as Totana or Lorca, which could reach almost 30ºC.

«At the beginning of the week, very anomalous temperatures are expected for the dates, a situation that has been constantly repeated during 2023 in Spain. In areas of the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia and Andalusia they will locally exceed 27ºC,” explains Samuel Biener, Meteored climatologist.

It will be from Wednesday when a mass of cold air arrives in the Region to restore, even if just a little, the Christmas character of this month. The second half of the week will be characterized by a slight drop in temperatures with a maximum of 18ºC in some parts of the Region, although the weather will remain stable in terms of winds, which will be weak.

On the other hand, there will be no warnings for precipitation and the skies will be clear, except for some morning mists. The situation, anomalous even for the Region of Murcia, which enjoys mild winters, will leave a week starring the sun and good temperatures, which many like.