More and more Germans want air conditioning to brave the heat. Very few people know that a heat pump can also provide cooling in summer. That even pays off.

An hot days, the phones at Karl-Heinz Thielmann and his people never stop ringing. Thielmann is President of the Association of German Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Specialists (VDKF). An organization whose more than 1000 members enjoy great popularity, especially in summer. Because companies that install air conditioning systems have organized themselves in the association.

Dennis Kremer Editor in the “Value” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper. Marcus Theurer Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Such systems have never been as widespread in Germany as they are in the USA, for example, but Thielmann has noticed a change since the summers have been getting warmer every year. “It started in the first year of Corona, when many people had to spend the summer at home: everyone suddenly wanted air conditioning.” Since then, demand has not decreased, even if the association does not collect exact figures.