Rainy and windy week awaits Guanajuato from July 8 to 11, 2024assures the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (With water).

On Monday, July 8, Guanajuato awaits Intervals of showers with occasional heavy rain (25 to 50 mm) and maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C.

While the next day, Tuesday July 9, winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with dust storms, as well as intervals of showers with heavy rain (25 to 50 mm) but the heat will not subside and maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C are expected in Guanajuato.

The With water warned that from Wednesday, July 10, heavy rains are expected in Guanajuato but also in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero and Chiapas.

Weather forecast for July 8-11, 2024 for the city of Guanajuato / Screenshot

Punctually, on Wednesday, July 10th Guanajuato wait Intervals of showers with occasional heavy rain (25 to 50 mm) and wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust storms.

Weather forecast for July 8-11, 2024 for the city of León / Screenshot

Finally, on Thursday, July 11, very heavy rains are expected with intense rainfall (75 to 150 mm) and wind gusts of 30 to 50 km/h.