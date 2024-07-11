Guadalajara and all of Jalisco await Warm temperatures with rain for this July 11 according to the weather forecast.

In it Guadalajara Metropolitan Area Cloudy skies are expected with a 25 percent chance of rainsand maximum temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 17 degrees.

For the mountains of Jalisco the cloudy sky with maximum temperatures of 30 degrees and minimum temperatures of 19, with 90 percent of chance of rain.

In the Ciénega area of ​​Jalisco, no floods are expected rainsand maximum temperatures will be 26 degrees with minimum temperatures of 15.

Northern Jalisco will have maximum temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius with minimum temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius and no chance of rain.

Photo; Carolina Solís / DEBATE

Los Altos de Jalisco will have 90 percent of chance of rain with maximum temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 15 degrees.

Photo; Carolina Solís / DEBATE

In southern Jalisco, the cloudy sky with a 90 percent chance of rain with temperatures up to 26 degrees Celsius and lows of 15.

Puerto Vallarta will have maximum temperatures of 29 degrees with minimum temperatures of 21 degrees and 90 percent of chance of rain.