Not just water: the liquids that we lose in the summer, especially when the days are hot, must be restored by drinking water, but in the general calculation (see THIS article, ed) the liquids introduced with food must also be considered, which can be of great help when our body is particularly thirsty.

Among the most hydrating foods we find the products of the earth: fruit and vegetables (and not only), but which ones?

Thanks to the high amount of water (about 92%), the pepper one of these: low-calorie and highly diuretic (especially the green variety), while the exceptional content of vitamin C, even higher than that of citrus fruitsrepresents an indisputable additional benefit.

