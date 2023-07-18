displacement in Lebanon

In Beirut, the Sky News Arabia correspondent reported that the inflamed atmosphere in Lebanon is expected to continue until the first half of next August.

She said that the temperature rates are above the normal and usual numbers.

She added that Lebanon had previously witnessed heat waves, but they were for a few days, but this rise, which began at the end of last week, will continue until mid-August.

And she added that the current wave led to a significant rise in temperature, reaching 35 degrees, with record levels of humidity, which complicates matters further, since cooling has become a luxury for the Lebanese, especially with its high cost, which is no longer within the reach of a large part of the Lebanese society, with high fuel prices and the absence of Electric current for long hours and other reasons.

He pointed out that the Lebanese leave their homes to escape the heat to the roads and to the sea, and a large wave of displacement has been noticed to the less hot mountainous areas.

The temperature is 50 in some regions of Iraq

In Baghdad, the “Sky News Arabia” correspondent reported that many cases of inflammation of the eyes and other cases that began to appear recently were recorded.

Iraq was exposed to a heat wave for several days, then the temperature returned to its normal levels, but current expectations indicate that the heat wave sweeping Iraq will continue this month and next month, according to our correspondent.

He pointed out that the temperature reached yesterday, Monday, and today, Tuesday, to 50 degrees Celsius in regions of Iraq, which leaves negative effects on the lives of Iraqis, especially with the continued power outages, although things have improved with the advent of the government of Muhammad Shia al-Sudani, as well as the performance of the Ministry of Energy, but the problem remain at elevated temperatures.

Tunisians are not used to this atmosphere

In Tunisia, our dispatcher reported that Tunisia has been suffering for two days from a rise in temperature, reaching 50 degrees Celsius in some areas in the southern desert regions, while in the northern and eastern coasts, the temperature reached 47 degrees Celsius.

He said that this is something that Tunisians have not gotten used to for years, as the temperature rose 5 degrees above its normal rate, which increased the demand for electricity and water consumption.

He added that the authorities recommended not to walk, stand in the sun, and drink water continuously.

He said that public services are so difficult that working hours are shortened on hot days.

The continuation of the heat until next October poses a threat to agricultural crops in the country, according to the reporter.