Real summer weather with an air temperature of +30 will be established on the Crimean peninsula next weekend, June 19-20, chief specialist of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets told Izvestia.

“A literal biblical flood took place in the Crimea and Taman. In the Krasnodar Territory, the most precipitation fell in Anapa, two monthly norms. Then the bad weather moved to the Crimean peninsula: Kerch went under water, 82 mm of precipitation poured out – it’s like a one-liter barrel of water for every square meter, ”he explained.

According to the forecaster, the zone of intense thunderstorms is shifting from east to west through the central regions of Crimea, the next in turn are Simferopol, Yevpatoria, but the precipitation there will not be as extreme. But the coastal resort areas on the southern coast, where tourists are now resting, will be less affected by bad weather.

“Record showers will subside in the evening, on Friday there will be ordinary local rains, and on the weekend the long-awaited warmth will finally come to Crimea, which we have not seen for two weeks, the air will warm up to +30,” Yevgeny Tishkovets noted.

Abnormal precipitation was brought to the peninsula by a cyclone, which did not move as usual from west to east, but from east to west. The most powerful heat over land and replenishment of moisture is a nuclear cocktail for the formation of hybrid clouds that go into the stratosphere and then pour out in record rains. But this has nothing to do with climate change, just a non-standard set of circumstances, the forecaster noted.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Sweat by a degree: will the heat of 2010 repeat itself in Moscow