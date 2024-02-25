The heat has arrived! The National Weather Service (SMN) reports that today, February 25, 2024it is expected a mostly hot environment in most of the national territory, due to the presence of a anticyclonic circulation. This will lead to clear skies during the day and cool to cold temperatures at night.

He heat you will feel very strong, maximum temperatures will range between 35 and 40°C in states such as Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (coast).

While in other regions such as Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, it is also expected very hotThey wait maximum temperatures between 30 and 35 °C.

He cold front No. 37 will weakenbut its cold air mass will continue to affect the northeast, east and southeast of the country, causing a gradual rise in evening temperatures and winds with gusts of up to 60 km/h in some areas.

For minimum temperatures, values ​​of -5 to 0 °C are expected in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango, and from 0 to 5 °C in other mountainous regions of the country.

The possibility of fog or fog banks on road sections, which could reduce visibility, as well as strong winds that could knock down trees and advertising signs.

Today's weather forecast

As to rainsIsolated rainfall is expected in states such as Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Quintana Roo, due to the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

For more details on the weather forecast, it is recommended to stay tuned for updates from the SMN and take the necessary precautions.