The heat is scorching across much of the United States this week, especially on the West Coast, where temperatures have remained above 100°F (38°C) since last weekend. More than 63 million peopleespecially in California, Nevada and Arizona, remain under alert this Thursday due to the heat wave that is hitting the country and will persist for the rest of the week until at least Sunday. At least 28 people have died due to the extreme heat, a number that will surely increase as authorities confirm more cases. One of them was Kevin Gerhardt, 58, who died of multiple organ failure due to heat stroke last Sunday in Sacramento, California. The man died alone inside his mobile home, without air conditioning and with nowhere to go to protect himself from the heat. His mother, in interviews with local media, said that her son’s death was “a senseless death.”

In addition, in southeastern Texas, more than a million people remain without electricity after the hurricane. Beryl The state is facing stifling heat and high humidity levels. At least 500,000 of them will remain without power until next week, an official from CenterPoint Energy, the largest electric company in Houston, the Texas city hardest hit by the storm, announced Thursday. Some residents affected by the massive blackout have opted to sleep in their vehicles when night falls, the only place they can escape the high temperatures stalking the state: the heat index has been in the range of 100-106 °F for two consecutive days. Although these temperatures are not unusual for this area at this point in the summer, the National Weather Service warned that due to widespread power outages, these conditions could be “especially dangerous” and pose a threat to people without access to air conditioning.

More information

Given this reality, how can you protect yourself from extreme heat? Each person’s body is unique and you cannot control how your body will react when exposed to certain circumstances. You can, however, take precautions to minimize the possible effects of a heat wave. In addition to protecting yourself from heat stroke, which can be fatal, these are some of the fundamental measures to keep in mind.

Hydrate yourself constantly

It is advisable to drink water (preferably with electrolytes) or isotonic drinks continuously, even when you are not thirsty, in order to acclimatize your body and nourish it with all the components it is losing. It is also important to avoid or reduce as much as possible those drinks or foods that cause more thirst, such as coffee, alcohol, nuts, chips and sugary foods.

Limit or avoid being outdoors

You should avoid being outdoors as much as possible, especially during the hours when temperatures are highest. Indoors are the safest place. If you have to be outdoors, you should always seek shade, wear a hat or cap, drink water, and put ice cubes or wet your wrists, neck, and head from time to time. Putting a cold towel on your neck can also help.

Limit or avoid activities and exercise

Exercise creates cardiovascular stress, which is particularly harmful for people with pre-existing health problems or those closely associated with the heart, and which is mitigated by high temperatures. Even if you are completely healthy, you must also consider that, in a context where temperatures reach historic levels of intensity, there is a risk of heat stroke, dehydration or respiratory problems due to dry air.

Keep the place where you are cool

There are alternative options for keeping the place where you are cool if you cannot use air conditioning. For example, fans. There are standing fans, tower fans, table fans, ceiling fans, and fans of all prices and sizes. There are even mini fans for individual use that can be attached to a cap or visor. But just as important as generating cold air is preventing heat from entering by closing doors and windows. It is recommended to install blinds that can be lowered or, failing that, blackout curtains, the more insulating, the better.

Getting an awning is an excellent solution if you have a garden or patio, because they not only provide shade, but they also reduce the temperature inside your home by up to 50°F (10°C). And don’t forget one of the easiest, cheapest and most traditional ways to cool yourself down: fanning yourself with a fan (or anything else that can replace it, like a piece of cardboard). It’s one of the most popular tools for fighting the heat. An ancient technique that dates back to China more than 3,000 years ago and is still a very worthy temporary solution as an emergency measure, in the absence of more sophisticated devices.

Eat light and wear light clothing

Last but not least, a frugal diet is recommended during the hottest days. Light, easily digestible dishes, such as salads, as well as increased intake of fruits and vegetables, help to minimize the body’s thermal load. Wearing light clothing serves the same purpose, as it reduces the amount of heat absorbed.