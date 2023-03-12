The heat and the sun filled the beaches of the Region of Murcia this weekend, due to the unusual values ​​that are being recorded at this time of year. Specifically, this Saturday the temperature exceeded 30 degrees in some points and this Sunday the thermometers will continue to be high.

This week, the meteorologist from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), José Antonio Parodi, already corroborated in statements to Europa Press that the high temperatures are due to several factors, including the west wind flow that is taking place these days .

Specifically, it pointed out that there was a series of troughs and transatlantic storms that cause flow from the western component that crosses the peninsula, overheats and produces drops that also warm the air mass. And upon reaching the Region of Murcia it produces this increase in temperatures.

“They are the well-known west in the Region of Murcia,” said Parodi, who recalls that this phenomenon has made the temperatures “abnormally cold for the time” that were recorded in recent weeks go from higher temperatures for the time.

In the case of Murcia, these are temperatures that may exceed normal temperatures by 8º, although they may be higher this Saturday. “The 30ºC maximum in the Region is more typical of the end of May or the beginning of June,” he confirmed.

This situation has been accentuated this weekend by the positioning of an anticyclone in the southwest of the peninsula that will reinforce the stable air mass and that heats up when crossing the peninsula. In fact, this Saturday the maximum temperature of 30ºC was exceeded in various parts of the Region. This Sunday, although they will drop a bit, they will still be high for this time of year.

The nights of this week have also led to the streets and terraces being filled. And it is that, it has gone from the minimum temperature degree of the beginning of March to the 14ºC minimum that is expected this Saturday.