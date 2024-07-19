No sun this weekend, with probable thunderstorms and with theAfrican anticyclone Charon which will begin to lose, albeit gradually, its strength starting from the northern regions from Friday. Starting today, thefresher air it will be able to touch the central-eastern Alpine arc at high altitude. Mixing with the pre-existing very warm air it will give rise to strong thunderstorms that from the Alps they will also be able to reach the plains of the Northeast and eastern Lombardy late evening and night. In the rest of Italy it will continue to be very hot with high humidity levels.

Sunday with hail and thunderstorms

After a relatively quiet Saturday, a new influx of fresh airthis time driven by a cyclone active over the United Kingdom, will hit the northern regions with greater force from Sunday. The storms will become increasingly more frequent and strong and from the Northwest they will expand quite rapidly in the Northeast by evening. They are expected major phenomena such as hailstorms and sudden violent gusts of wind. This turbulent unstable entry will also have consequences for next week’s weather. The Mistral will start to blow over Italya wind decidedly less hot than the African one, thus promoting a lowering of temperatures, even if limitedThe northern winds will gradually conquer all of Italy, They will lower the humidity level, making the climate less muggy and therefore the heat much more bearable.. As for the weather forecast for the last week of July, we expect local precipitation on the reliefs and a much cloudier sky than these days as well as a more windy climate. Also to be considered is the possible arrival of a stormy disturbance for the second part of the week.

Friday 19th

To the North: worsening with thunderstorms from the Alps towards the North-East plains in the late evening and in Lombardy. Center: good weather and intense sultry heat. Al South: sunny and very hot climate.

Saturday 20th

To the North: mostly sunny and warm. Al Center: sun and heat prevail. In South: sunny, African heat.

Sunday 21st

To the North: thunderstorms possible everywhere. At Center: increasing clouds, rare precipitation until the evening, then increasing. Al South: sunny.