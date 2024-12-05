After their clear defeat in Minnesota, the Lakers also fell at home against the Heat by a shameful difference of 41 points (134-93). The Californians only scored 5 of 22 on triples compared to the Miami team’s impeccable 24 of 47 (10-10). Apart from LeBron James (29 points and eight assists), the rest of the Los Angeles franchise hit only 25 of 70 field goals. His coach JJ Redick was clear in his analysis of the match: “I’m embarrassed, we’re all embarrassed.”

On the Florida side, Jimmy Butler (17 points and nine rebounds), Bam Adebayo (14 points, ten rebounds and seven assists) and Terry Rozier (16 points) stood out. However, the great figure was Tyler Herro (31 points). Erik Spoelstra’s men shot 57.8% from the field and handed out 42 assists, their all-time high. Neither team has a place in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup.

On the other hand, the Nets once again tasted victory after three straight losses with a 99-90 victory. Jordi Fernández’s team had Cameron Johnson as its top leader (26 points and seven rebounds with seven of 13 three-pointers). Also joining Brooklyn were Nic Claxton (16 points and eight rebounds) and Shake Milton (15 points as a substitute).

On the Indiana side, Tyrese Haliburton was the leading scorer with 17 points and eight assists, with a poor 5 of 13 shooting (1 of 7 from the perimeter). The Pacers had the significant losses of Cam Thomas, Dorian Finney-Smith, Noah Clowney and Ziaire Williams. Both franchises have been left out of the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Traveling to Wisconsin, the Hawks added their fifth consecutive victory, 104-119, against the Bucks, who were on a seven-game winning streak. Jalen Johnson (23 points and 13 rebounds) and De’Andre Hunter (20 points) led the way for Atlanta.

The two teams will play in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup (the Hawks will face the Knicks in New York and Milwaukee will host the Orlando Magic). The performances of Giannis Antetokounmpo (31 points and 11 rebounds) and Damian Lillard (25 points) were not worth it in Milwaukee.

In Boston, the Celtics beat some good Pistons 130-120 thanks to the lethal Jaylen Brown (28 points, six rebounds and nine assists) and Kristaps Porzingis (26 points and nine rebounds), who successfully made up for the lack of Jayson Tatum.

In the Detroit franchise, Cade Cunningham had a triple-double (27 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists). The performances of Tobias Harris (27 points) and Malik Beasley (23 points) were not enough either. Those from Massachusetts and those from Michigan will not be in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

