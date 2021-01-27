After several days with maximum temperatures exceeding 35 degrees, the suffocating heat settled in the City, Greater Buenos Aires and other parts of the country. The question everyone asks is when the rains that were forecast for Tuesday afternoon will arrive and that only occurred in some areas of the country.

For this one Wednesday, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) anticipates a day with partly cloudy skies in the morning and somewhat cloudy at night, and a rising temperature that will be located between a minimum of 23 degrees and a maximum of 32 degrees. No rain in sight.

Meanwhile, the Thursday The day will begin with a somewhat cloudy sky, winds from the north sector rotating to the east and a temperature that will have a minimum of 23 degrees and a maximum of 31. From the morning and throughout the day the rains would come.

He Friday High temperatures will continue: the SMN foresees storms throughout the morning and mostly cloudy skies during the late evening but the maximum will again reach 31 degrees.

He Saturday Rains are no longer expected, although the sky will remain overcast and temperatures drop a bit: a predicted minimum of 22 degrees and a maximum of 27 degrees, a bit of relief.

It will remain cloudy during the Sunday Although they do not anticipate rain and the temperature will remain stable with a minimum of 23 and a maximum of 27 degrees.

