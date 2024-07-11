The high temperatures and strong winds will persist throughout this Thursday in Baja California and its largest cities, where the thermometer threatens to exceed 45 °C, according to Conagua climate information.

According to the Mexican agency, clear skies will be expected throughout the day in most of the state. The morning weather will be cool in the mountainous area and with fog banks on the western coast.

In the afternoon, there will be cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. However, Conagua also predicts a hot environment, with extreme heat in the northeast of Baja California.

Winds from the west will blow at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometers per hour (km/h), with maximums of 60 to 80 km/h, in addition to possible dust storms.

Meteored. Weather forecast for the most important cities in Baja California

In Tijuanathe weather will be clear with some clouds in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 27°C, reaching their maximum at 1:00 p.m. The west wind will bring gusts of up to 33 km/h in the afternoon.

Mexicali You will experience a hot day with clear skies for most of the day and clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will fluctuate between 30°C and 49°C, with the maximum at 16:00 hours. The moderate southeast wind will reach gusts of 46 km/h at night.

In Covethe sky will be mostly cloudy with moderate rain in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 16°C and 25°C, with the maximum at 13:00 hours. The southwest wind will blow with gusts of up to 28 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate There will be clear skies with clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 37°C, reaching their maximum at 1:00 p.m. The wind from the west will have gusts of up to 39 km/h in the afternoon.

The Rumorous vIt will be clear skies with clouds in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 25°C and 38°C, with the maximum at 2:00 p.m. The southwest wind will have gusts of up to 35 km/h in the afternoon.

Rosarito There will be cloudy skies with moderate rain in the early morning. Temperatures will be between 16°C and 21°C, with the maximum at 3:00 p.m. The west wind will bring gusts of up to 21 km/h in the afternoon.

In Saint Quentin, The sky will be partly cloudy in the morning and evening, with intervals of clearing and cloud in the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 16°C and 26°C, with northwesterly winds and gusts of up to 30 km/h.

San Felipe There will be clear skies with temperatures between 31°C and 39°C. The southeast wind will reach gusts of up to 33 km/h.

It is worth mentioning that in San Diego, Californiathe sky will be clear during the day, with temperatures between 18°C ​​and 24°C. However, overcast skies are expected at dawn. The maximum temperature, 24°C, will be reached at 1:00 p.m. The wind will blow from the west with gusts of up to 29 km/h in the afternoon.