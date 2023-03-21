If you have to believe the doomsayers, we have entered an emotional ice age. We lose ourselves in smartphones, half of life takes place via a device and we prefer to look at a screen than at each other. How loveless and cold.

Writer Sarah Meuleman interprets major cultural shifts in this series by means of small, striking phenomena.

Yet my mobile is teeming with multicolored hearts. App conversations are full of thumbs up and encouraging high fives. The heart emoji are the most used and the most popular newcomer is a burning heart: even more love! But does that love mean anything?

Somewhere in the cradle of the emoji lies the Russian novelist Vladimir Nabokov who, in an interview with The New York Times suggested that a typographic sign for laughter should be devised, maybe a semicircular arch? It wasn’t until the 1990s that emoticons were developed, the forerunners of emoji, which consisted of well-known language characters and were intended to indicate the tone of a typed message 🙂

Bombay

Billions of emoji are now sent worldwide every day. Without much fanfare, emoji have become a fixture in our daily lives. In this way, a new language gradually develops that no longer serves the letters, but increasingly exists in its own right. Called in 2015 Oxford Dictionary even named the popular crying-from-laughter emoji as ‘word’ of the year.

Unicode Emoji or Emojispeak continues to grow and become more inclusive. In 1995 there were 76 emoji, in 2023 there will be no fewer than 3491. Research showed that 73 percent of the respondents sent a message with emoji perceived as friendlier and cooler (Adobe, 2022).

Emojispeak is fast becoming the world’s first ‘spoken’ language. Although the use is demographically determined and not everyone reads the pictures in the same way. My daughter recently sent me a sheep, I responded with a pig.

Many icons are ambiguous: a cap is a lie, a peach rarely refers to fruit, and brains represent oral sex

That sheep turned out to represent warmth, love, and I’d rather not know what my pig emoji means to Gen Z. Many icons are treacherously ambiguous: a cap is a lie, a peach actually refers to fruit in only 7 (!) percent of the cases, and brains represent oral sex (look and understand).

Golden hearts

If emoji is written at all, it is definitely about the misery, while the warm-hearted emoji are the most widely distributed worldwide. Have we inadvertently become more lavish in our expressions of love and appreciation thanks to the silent emoji revolution? Are the generous hearts the beginning of a digital hippie era?

Sure, sending an emoji is easier than expressing emotion. Emoji are ready made, a hamburger kind of feeling, fast feeling. But does the convenience of the application make the feeling the emoji conveys any less sincere or valuable? If we live in chilly times, the emoji could be a perfectly timed alternative to express those troubled feelings. Viewed this way, our telephone is not an icicle, but a crackling fire on a cold winter evening.