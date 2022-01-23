The moving story of the friendship between Roman, a Chicago worker, and his puppy Toby, who waited for him at the window every night

What we are telling you today is the moving story of the tragic end of an extraordinary friendship. Roman ee the little dog Toby they had been best friends for 11 years. The puppy waited every day for his dad to arrive at the window and when that didn’t happen again, the man had a devastating psychological breakdown. Here is the moving story of the man.

Anyone who has a job and spends many hours away, knows what it is the most comforting thing of the day: that of going home in the evening and finding his family waiting for him.

But the family in many cases is not just made up of humans. There are often gods too puppies waiting for their owners to return. Indeed, most of the time it is they who show the most warmth.

This is well known by a man named Roman, residing in Chicago. He had met Toby many years ago when he was just a mischievous little furball of two.

Their relationship wasn’t immediately idyllic. Do you think that as soon as he entered the house, the puppy left a nice one remember on the carpet.

However, as the years go by their friendship exploded in the most colorful and fragrant flower. The two really became inseparable and every evening, when Roman came home from work, nothing could be safer than finding the puppy at the window waiting for him.

Roman and the last farewell to Toby

Unfortunately, time passes for everyone and after 11 years of deep love, Toby began to suffer from the typical ailments of a very old dog.

From a perky and lively puppy, he had sadly become tired and sore. So much so that Roman, realizing that the time had almost arrived, contacted the veterinarian to understand what to do.

The only solution to prevent him from suffering again was to accompany him towards the rainbow bridge.

Those days, Roman said, it was the more complicated than his life. He would give everything to be able to return to receive souvenirs on his carpet and start the story of friendship with Toby all over again, but all this is not possible.

However, Roman’s heart and eyes will never forget all the love he exchanged with his beloved four-legged friend. When he gets home from work in the evening, it will be hard not to see him looking out the window anymore, but nothing will erase all those wonderful years.