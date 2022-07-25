The composer Giovanni Allevi is composing a piece, inspired by myeloma, which can also give courage to those who suffer like him

Since last June, the world of music and beyond has tightened around Giovanni Allevi. The composer from Ascoli Piceno, in fact, announced that he was suffering from myeloma and that he had to fight with all his strength to be able to eradicate this terrible disease as soon as possible. To do this, and also to give support and courage to those who suffer like him, the master decided to do something special.

I won’t go around it: I discovered that I have a sweet-sounding neoplasm: myeloma, but no less insidious. My greatest anguish is the thought of causing pain to my family and all those who follow me with affection. I have always fought my inner dragons in concert with you, thanks to Music. This time forgive me, I’ll have to do it away from the stage. Giovanni ❤️

With these words, just over a month ago, Giovanni Allevi announced that he was ill. A disease that, as he explained, lo will move away from the stage for a while.

The wave of affection that overwhelmed him in the following days and weeks was enormous and he, with his heart in hand, thanked everyone.

Affection and the nearness they also joined him last week, when another tragedy it affected his life and that of his family. Her older sister, Maria Stella, a teacher, was found lifeless in her apartment in Ascoli Piceno.

Giovanni Allevi and the song “Mieloma”

Despite everything, the battle by Giovanni Allevi must go on and the musician, even if having to give up concerts, does not want and cannot get away from his beloved music.

In one of the latest posts published on social media, the composer announced a new work of his. A song What will be inspired by myeloma. This, also the title it will have.

The artist’s explanation

As soon as I received the diagnosis of myeloma, even before asking what it was, I immediately went to see which musical notes corresponded to the letters of his name, according to a mathematical procedure already used by JS Bach. Well, from Myeloma comes a romantic melody of surprising beauty!

Allevi then goes on to tell that on the first day of hospitalization he started writing a piece for Cello and Orchestra, inspired by that melody. He was thrilled by the idea that the composition of the piece would accompany the whole time of therapy, “as if it were a diary of emotions made only of notes“. And when his battle would be over, Allevi further explains, he would celebrated the victory on the disease conducting “Myeloma” in the theater, with a great soloist on the cello.

