TV presenter almost died due to pericarditis, which was mistaken for heartburn

44-year-old American television journalist Yasmine Vossugyan almost died due to pericarditis mistaken for heartburn. About it informs People edition.

Vossugyan admitted that she had suffered from chest pains for 10 days since December 20. The condition worsened, and on December 30 she finally went to the doctor. The specialist explained her feelings of heartburn and sent her home, but the next day the woman had to return to the clinic. “I woke up with terrible pains in my chest and left shoulder, which tightened my chest. I took several deep breaths. When I did it lying down, the pain intensified, ”said the TV presenter. After that, she suspected that she was having a heart attack.

On January 1, she received a new diagnosis. It turned out that the symptoms that tormented her were caused by percarditis, an inflammation of the lining of the heart, in her case accompanied by an accumulation of fluid in the pericardial space. Doctors explained that a common flu led to a fatal illness.

For several days, Vossugyan was pumped out excess fluid from the heart area, after which she was discharged home. However, three days later she again required medical attention due to a fluttering sensation in her heart. This time, she developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. Analyzes showed that this condition was also caused by the flu. Now the TV presenter is recovering, but she will have to take medication for a long time.

For most people, the immune system copes with clearing the body of the virus in a couple of days. But there is a small group of people whose immune response is too intense. They can develop inflammation in a variety of places. Greg Katzcardiologist

