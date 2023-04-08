“They wanted the dead man, now they have it”. The harsh and painful words of the mother of Andrea Papi, the runner who died attacked by a bear

These are dramatic hours, the ones that the family members are experiencing Andrea Papithe runner found lifeless in a forest in Trentino following an attack by a bear.

The mother, looking out from the balcony of her house with all the journalists looking for her statements, only managed to say few words:

They wanted the dead man, now they have it.

The pain and despair of a mother who will never be able to resign herself to the fact that she will never see her son come home again. A thought that united the entire community. Residents reported that, in recent days, the bear he had been sighted several times and had attacked several farm animals.

He left for the mountain, I said goodbye to him and told him we’d meet for dinner. I waited with Alessia, but he didn’t come back. He was a golden boy, who when he had time went walking with his sticks.

The autopsy carried out by the coroner established who Andrea Papi was still alive when he met the bear. So no sickness. Several wounds were found on his lifeless body: on the face, back and abdomen.

Ordinance to kill the bear that attacked Andrea Papi

It will have to now identify the responsible specimen of his death. It would seem that there are several bears in the area. Three experts have been appointed. A coroner, a veterinarian and an animal DNA expert. Only after the examination, it will be possible to find the bear that has come face to face with the young runner.

During a press conference, the president of the province of Trento made it known that it was issued an order to kill the animal. The area will be checked as soon as possible, until the responsible animal is found, considered dangerous to public safety and security. All other captured bears will be kept in captivity untilgenetic examination.