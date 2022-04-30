Silvana Erzembergher’s daughter, to the microphones of Afternoon Cinque, apologized for the absurd and senseless gesture of her mother

The small town of Treviglio in the Bergamo area and the whole of Italy are still in shock at what happened last Thursday morning. Following yet another condominium dispute, Silvana Erzembergher he killed a neighbor and seriously injured his wife. The 71-year-old’s daughter, interviewed by journalists on Afternoon 5, publicly apologized for the absurd gesture of her mother.

According to what was reported by many witnesses and by the son of the same woman who committed the senseless murder, those quarrels they went on for years.

Thursday morning yet another, the last, which brought the 71-year-old woman to completely lose your mind. Behind, as told by the neighbors, the constant barking of the victim’s dog.

Silvana Erzembergher drew her weapon, a regularly held pistol, and did not hesitate to fire 5 shots. Three were shot dead Luigi Casati, 61-year-old retired. The other two instead reached to the leg and shoulder Monica LeoniLuigi’s wife who immediately rushed to help her husband.

Urgently transferred to the Bergamo hospital, Monica Leoni is still hospitalized in serious condition, but it seems not be in danger of life.

Immediately after shooting, the 71-year-old walked into his house as if nothing had happened and she has waited for the arrival of the carabinieri. The police, called by witnesses, promptly arrived on the spot and have arrested the Lady.

Apologies from Silvana Erzembergher’s daughter

While in the barracks for the ritual interrogation, Silvana Erzembergher accused a sickness, probably attributable to a heart attack, which made it necessary for him to be hospitalized. She is currently guarded by the military.

Yesterday afternoon, the woman’s daughter was interviewed by Ilaria Dallepalle, a journalist from Afternoon Five. The woman, visibly upset, cannot explain how all this could have happened and she wanted to ask publicly excuse me to everyone.

I humbly apologize to the family: she was not my mother, she was always a good person who fed birds and loved dogs

They will follow updates regarding the health conditions of both the victim’s wife and Silvana herself, both of whom are still hospitalized in Bergamo.