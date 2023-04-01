Carlo Vicentini had told his brother Giovanni that this weekend he would go to the beach with the whole family

About 24 hours after the tragedy that happened yesterday in L’Aquila, in which the 70-year-old doctor Charles Vicentini he first took the life of his family and then of himself, the words of his brother Giovanni arrived. The man is obviously in shock and recounted the last words he said to his brother.

The doctor, author of the family massacre, would have told his brother in the previous days that he would go by the sea in Tortoreto with the whole family for the weekend.

Then, explains Mr John, never heard from him again. She tried to get in touch with him, but she didn’t no response. Passing in front of Tempera’s villa, he had then seen the closed windowstherefore thinking that they had already left.

A dramatic event that he shook not only the family of the former urology chief of the Teramo hospital, but also all the citizens of L’Aquila.

Mayor Pierluigi Biondi, who arrived at the scene of the tragedy, said he was deeply shocked and saddened. He called it an immeasurable drama,”that torments the heart of the Tempera and L’Aquila community with anguish, disturbance and questions that will hardly be answered“.

He then concluded showing closeness to the families of the victims and said he was ready to provide all possible support.

The crazy gesture of Carlo Vicentini

The crazy gesture of Dr. Carlo Vicentini dates back to about 24 hours before the discovery of the bodies by the police, on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

In fact, the last accesses on date back to that time Whatsapp Of Alexandraone of the doctor’s children.

To carry out the crime, the man used his regularly held pistolpointing it and pulling the trigger first towards Massimo, her 43-year-old eldest son, who had a serious disability and was bedridden and attached to a respirator.

Then he would reach the wife same age in another room, the Daughter into another room and finally would have committed suicide with the same weapon.

Before carrying out the heinous gesture, Carlo Vicentini would have written a ticket. According to what emerges, it seems that he left meaningless sentences on the same. Updates will arrive in this regard, but this detail would suggest that it was not a premeditated gesture.