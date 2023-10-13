He would like to meet the Freccia Tricolore pilot who destroyed his family: the heartbreaking words of little Laura’s father

A pain that will accompany him forever. The father of the little girl who died in the crash Tricolor Arrow he doesn’t stop tormenting himself. Life without little Laura will never be the same again.

Paolo Origliasso he was unable to save his youngest daughter, who was stuck in the family car after the crash of the Freccia Tricolore. Almost a month has passed and that pain is still as intense as the first day. His wife and eldest son were saved, suffered serious burns and are recovering. They participated in the last farewell for the little girl, with bandages on their wounds. The church was crowded with people, many gathered to say goodbye to the little girl and to sympathize with her family’s pain. Even the parish priest, moved, decided to write a letter for that sweet little angel, confessing that he didn’t know how to handle that situation, which was too heartbreaking.

We can’t imagine the future. My wife and I live day by day, relying on each other: we do it for our son Andrea, to whom there was no need to say anything because unfortunately he lived every moment of the accident without ever losing consciousness . Andrea suffered serious burns, but fortunately he is recovering quickly.

The man then confessed that he wanted to meet Oscar Del Dò, the pilot of the aircraft that destroyed their lives.

The words will come by themselves when we see it.

They were accompanying their eldest son to a football match, when one fire ball hit the car. The two parents managed to save the older brother, but were unable to do anything for the 5-year-old girl. Little Laura got stuck in the car and unfortunately she has lost his life.