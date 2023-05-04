A father who can’t resign after what happened to his daughter. Cristina Scotland lost her life while she was riding her bike

Christina Scotland he lost his life last April 20, while he was riding his bike and traveling along a street in Milan. A cement mixer ran over her.

According to one first reconstruction of the road accident, Cristina Scotland and the cement mixer proceeded in the same direction. The bike was along the dotted bike path. The heavy vehicle would have turned right without noticing the cyclist at the blind corner.

The 39-year-old had celebrated her birthday the previous week, yesterday the last farewell was held at 15:00, at the Lambrate cemetery.

Raffaele Scotland, still can not understand what happened. Below, the heartbreaking words of a dad who first lost his wife and then the one who will always be “his little girl”.

Hello Cristina. It’s tiring to put into words what I feel in this difficult and dramatic moment to accept. You have been to all of us, especially me and Mum, a lovely daughter and person. I will never forget the image of your face: it will always be in my heart and, when I look into your little girl’s eyes, it will be as if I had you in front of me. I love you, your dad.

Cristina went like this. An absurd death. Another beating for me, 16 years after the first tragedy that changed my life forever, because I lost my wife to an illness.

The man said who Cristina was used to get married with her bicycle.

He worked in the Corso Italia area for an elderly couple, assisting them in motor rehabilitation. He considered the bicycle the fastest, most ecological and cheapest means of transport. It is absurd to die like this.

The 39-year-old left behind a husband and a 6 year old girl. There are numerous messages of condolence that have appeared on social media in these hours. Cristina was well liked and loved by all. The family is surrounded by the love of many people, even from cycling community.