The intelligence of the elephants is well known, as well as their ability to feel empathy for their peers. A new example of this has been starring Magda, an elephant of the Safari Taigan Parkin Crimea (Ukraine area occupied by Russia).

Images of Magda saying about Jennyanother elephant that was his partner for almost four decades, and who died this week.

In the video, broadcast on social networks, you see how Magda tries lift Jenny giving him slight pushing, until in the end it ends up hugging his partner.

According to the Daily Mailciting the local environment AssetMagda He did not let the veterinarians approach to his partner during the hours that his duel lasted for Jenny.

The two elephants had acted in a circus in the Russian city of Kazan for several decades, but were removed from the shows after two incidents in March 2021.

In the first, the animals began to fight in the middle of an actionwhich caused the children and parents who observed them fleeing terrified.

It all started when Jenny hit Magda, “Possibly in search of coach’s attention”the circus then pointed out in a statement, which added that “what happened was a demonstration of love partner: jealousy.”

The following week, the elephants attacked the coach Eduard Sheishenbekov29, who suffered two column fractures, broken ribs and a perforated lung.