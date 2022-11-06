Among the latest Netflix releases, “Right from the start” quickly became the favorite of thousands. This television series, inspired by real events, is starring Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Mastrandrea, in the roles of Amy and Lino. Both give life to a story full of romance and, above all, a lot of pain, especially when the death of the Sicilian chef is portrayed.

How did Lino die in real life?

The story of “Right from the start” of Netflix finds his inspiration in memories “From scratch: a memoir of love, Sicily and finding home”which, in turn, collects the real and more than personal experiences of the author Tembi Locke.

In this way, we know that Locke, whose fictional personification is named Amy, traveled to Italy for studies, where he met Rosario ‘Saro’ Gulloa local cook with whom she fell in love shortly after her arrival in Sicily.

The romance flourished in such a way that both were married in 1995, in San Francisco. His families did not approve of their relationship and his relatives did not even attend the ceremony.

Even so, the marriage lived happily until Gullo received an unfortunate medical diagnosis: had cancer. It was years of fighting the disease and he managed to overcome it.

In this context, they were determined to leave behind this stage of suffering and decided to adopt a little girl.

However, the disease resurfaced and this time there was no way to stop it. A) Yes, After a tough battle against cancer, ‘Saro’ lost the war in 2012, after various organs were affected.

Rosario ‘Saro’ Gullo passed away in 2002 due to cancer. Photo: Instagram/@tembilocke

What illness did ‘Saro’ Gullo have?

Rosario ‘Saro’ Gullo was diagnosed in 2002 with leiomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that affects the soft tissues of the body. Although the man was put under intensive treatment shortly after learning what he had, the disease was more aggressive than they expected.

Initially, ‘Saro’ had recovered; however, his improvement was only a false appearance, as death awaited him a few years later.