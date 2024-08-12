The tragedy caused by the crash of a plane in a residential area of ​​the city of Vinhedo, in Sao Paulo, continues to shock the world with the stories of the victims and their families. There were two children on the flight: Joslan Pérez, 4 years old, and Liz Ibba, 3.

According to the criteria of

Brazilian journalist Adriana Ibba was Liz’s mother, who was traveling on the plane with her father, programmer Rafael Fernando do Santos, with whom she shared custody of the minor. After the tragic accident, Adriana spoke about the moments in which she spoke with her daughter as soon as she got on the plane.

‘We’re already on the plane, kisses’

The journalist, visibly affected in the interviews by the tragic event involving her daughter and her ex-husband, spoke for the program Fantastic, from local television. “She was very happy,” said the girl’s mother through tears.

Liz was traveling with her dad to celebrate Father’s Day in Florianópolis and had to make a stopover in Sao Paulo. However, in the middle of the flight, as recorded in several videos, the plane lost control and crashed into a residential area in the city of Vinhedos.

This is what the plane that crashed in Brazil looked like. Photo:AFP Share

Among other things, the mother stated that, upon boarding the plane, the girl sent her a voice note. In it, her father can be heard making the girl send a greeting to Adriana before takeoff. “Hi, mom (…), we’re already on the plane, kisses”is heard in the victim’s voice.

SADNESS A day laborer Adriana Ibba, mother of little Liz, three years old, who died on the Voepass plane in the last sixty, in SP, spoke in an interview with Fantático, who received an audio of the film before the decollage, in Cascavel, in Paraná . pic.twitter.com/AzSlzpGN98 — BT Mais (@belemtransito) August 12, 2024

The mother thought everything was fine.

That day, according to Adriana, two flights had left Cascavel on the same route. When she learned of the accident from a link sent to her when she arrived at work, she wrote a message for the victims. “I sent a message at 1:06 pm: “‘Did you arrive safely in Sao Paulo?’ (…) I thought everything was fine, that you were on the plane.”he mentions in his testimony.

When the list of victims was published seven hours later, Adriana confirmed the worst: her daughter and her ex-husband were among those killed in the accident. “I lost the best part of me, the most beautiful thing. She was cheerful.”

Liz and Rafael were among the 62 victims of the accident in Brazil. So far, investigations are progressing to determine the causes of the accident. The latest information was the study of the aircraft’s black boxes to gather information that would lead to knowing the reason why control of the aircraft was lost.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS