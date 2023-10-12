Patricia Garrido is a Red Cross delegate in the Palestinian city of Ramallah. Since the war between Hamas and Israel began, her job has become more difficult. And what’s worse, there are more and more people in need of help in the territory. The Hebrew bombings in response to the terrorist organization’s surprise military incursion on Saturday are drowning the civilian population. The only power plant in Gaza was left without production capacity yesterday and the blockade on the distribution of fuel, food and water across the Strip was difficult. This is what he tells us on the ground.

«The bombings of this fifth day of war in Gaza have reached areas that had never been touched before: residential neighborhoods that had historically served as protection for the population are no longer safe. According to the latest data, there are a thousand dead, more than 5,000 injured and 13% of the population has been displaced from their homes. There are more than 260,000 people who are fleeing the bombs and have lost their homes.

On the other hand, the Gaza power plant no longer works and the hospitals are using generators, but these need gasoline and although supplies have been made, we will not be able to resist much longer. That is why it is urgent to open a humanitarian corridor to send fuel, medicine, medical supplies and food. Since Gaza is completely isolated. The crossing into Egypt, Rafah, was bombed this morning and the population is completely isolated. Israel must heed the international call to open a humanitarian corridor. It is urgent.

On the part of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, today is a deeply sad day because we have lost four colleagues. The emergency teams were deployed in the north, in Jawalia, they had received an emergency call and were going to transfer the victims. We had the green light from the Israeli defense forces to guarantee that we could move with a minimum of security. But when the ambulance arrived there was a bombardment and one of the missiles hit the vehicle.”