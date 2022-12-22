The thieves, finding nothing of value, had taken away the brass urn

He raised and stir the history of ashes of a 4 year old boy stolen in Pistoia. The thieves, finding nothing else of value inside the house, took away the brass urn which kept the remains of little Manuel Cianferoni inside. Luckily they then found the urn of the child who died of cancer.

The theft took place in a house candle, in the province of Pistoia, in Tuscany. The Cianferoni family keeps the urn with the ashes of little Manuel at home, who died in 2015 at the age of 4 due to a brain tumor that did not give him a chance.

The thieves entered the house Cianferoni family, they saw the brass urn. Believing it an object of value they took it away. They probably weren’t aware of its contents, which is why they abandoned it not far from the house they just burglarized.

After a night of suffering, because no one knew where the urn with i remains of little Manuel, the morning following the theft, some passers-by found the child’s ashes. They had been left a few hundred meters away from the family home.

Mom Alessia and dad Andrea had launched a heartfelt appeal, desperate since, on the afternoon of Wednesday 21 December, someone had broken into their home and taken away the ashes of their Manuel.

My husband was the first to enter and immediately realized that something was wrong. He saw a bag on the floor in the living room and went to the bedroom to find it ransacked. Then the display case opened and there was nothing left inside. They also stole my son’s toys, Marvel heroes that were kept in the display case.

Luckily the urn was found. While the police continue to investigate the case. Neighborhood surveillance cameras may have caught the gang of thieves.