Valeria Casillas and Jonathan Lynn Wright, an American with whom she had a three-month long-distance relationship, decided to travel to Pereira to enjoy a vacation in December.

Upon arriving in Colombia, the man would have begun to show some signs of violence that scared people. Valeria Casilla: from possessive comments until a brutal beating that almost killed her.

Valeria Casillas told her heartbreaking story when she managed to escape from her ex-partner and asked the Colombian authorities to do justice.

At one point I thought if I got one more fist, I was going to die.

Valeria Casillas ended up with a sprained ankle, multiple trauma, and a skull injury after Jonathan Lynn Wright, the alleged aggressor, allegedly hit her.

“He hit me several times against the wall, in the face, until he punched me so hard that he knocked me to the floor… At one point I thought that if I received one more punch, I was going to die,” Casillas told The country.

The photographer says that when Lynn Wright saw that she was still alive, He took her out of the place where they were staying, without a passport, disoriented and with her face covered in blood.

“Get out of my house. “You're a fat woman, you disgust me,” would have been the words of the aggressor, according to the Mexican woman's testimony.

People who were at the scene would have helped her and taken her to a medical center, where Valeria Casillas did not wait to contact the consulate of her country.

Harassment on social networks

The nightmare was not over. According to Valeria's account to the newspaper The country“filed a complaint with the authorities for attempted feminicidebut the Prosecutor's Office classified it as family violence.”

The photographer traveled to Mexico on an emergency flight that her mother had sent her on December 29.

Meanwhile, her ex-partner would have been harassing her on social networks and sending him violent messages.

“He wrote to me telling me that I deserved it because I was fat. “That he loved me and that he had given me a chance, but that he couldn't with my current physical state,” she told the aforementioned media.

Valeria's cry for help

On January 5, upon seeing that the alleged aggressor had not been captured, Valeria Casillas decided to make a cry for help on her X account.

The woman wrote: “I feel desperate! I need @SRE_mx to help me. I was the victim of an attempted feminicide while visiting Colombia by an American resident of that country!! Please help! @CarlosJimz @CiroGomezL @CarlosLoret @Pereirahoy.”

The case went viral, gaining the attention of millions of people and the Mexican media.

With this, the authorities would have begun to manage their process and They asked him to attend some hearingswhich were virtual, but which Lynn Wright would not have shown up for.

The alleged aggressor remains free



According to the woman, The aggressor's social networks would indicate that he continues to enjoy Pereira.

And because no process has been carried out with said person, Valeria Casillas stated that she fears for her life.

I fear for my life, that's why I don't want to return to Colombia

“I fear for my life, that's why I don't want to return to Colombia. Furthermore, he also has a Mexican residence permit and I am afraid that there will be repercussions,” the woman says to The country.

According to the aforementioned newspaper, “after the hearing on January 19, the woman's defense managed to reclassify the investigation of the crime as attempted feminicide due to the brutality of the acts and thanks to the evidence provided by the victim.”

This is how you can report cases of gender violence



If you or a woman in your environment is a victim of psychological, physical, economic or sexual violence, you can contact the national line 155.

Likewise, you can report it on the lines of the Attorney General's Office at the national number 018000919748, from your cell phone by dialing 122 or in Bogotá at 601 5702000.

If you are in Bogotá, you can call the purple line of the Women's Secretariat, 018000112137.

The incident has caused rejection in the community.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

