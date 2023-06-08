Endless cases of infidelity have become a trend on social networks, for which many say that they no longer believe in love, one of the stories that destroyed everyone is that of a young woman who revealed how she found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her with her mother-in-law.

Although studies have been carried out to analyze why people can betray that person who promised them fidelity, the reason has not yet been proven, therefore, there is much talk about the foundations of a couple to build a future together.

It is said that trust, respect and communication are essential in relationships, but, Have you ever imagined being in a love triangle? It is not something that only happens in novels, movies or series, because a heartbreaking case that caught everyone’s attention went viral on the Internet.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@mingus.mingus’ account assures her boyfriend betrayed her with her mother-in-law, which generated great controversy among Internet users.

The girl, when talking about her old courtship, reported that it was what caused that relationship to end, what neither she nor anyone else imagined, is that the person in the love triangle, with whom she betrayed her, who she believed was “her better half.” , he would bring from his partner’s own mother.

The idea shocked everyone since the young woman affirms that her boyfriend cheated on her with her ex-mother-in-lawfor which everyone wonders how that was possible, since they share a blood relationship, which is why the people who apparently betrayed her outraged everyone.

In the viral video of Emmawhat with 5 seconds It already has millions of views, you can read: “I realize that my ex is cheating on me with his own mother, It’s something I should go to therapy for and not something I joke about with my friends.”