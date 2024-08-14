‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ has established itself as one of the best films of 2024, after reaching second place at the global box office of the year. Although it retains the violence and black humor characteristic of the mercenary played by Ryan ReynoldsThe film surprised audiences with an emotional tribute at the end of the credits, which added an unexpected touch of nostalgia and sadness.

This tribute is dedicated to Rob Delaney’s son Henry, who plays Peter in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ and has a moving scene in the film.

Who is Henry Delaney, the son of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ actor Peter?

Henry Delaney He was born in 2016, the year in which doctors detected a brain tumor, something that motivated Rob, his father, to look for options to help him overcome the disease. So he had an operation where they were able to remove the disease and after which he received treatment to prevent it from forming again; however, unfortunately, this did not work.

Finally, in 2018, with just 2 years, Henry He passed away and left the family completely devastated. Robwho recently spoke out about the matter. The 47-year-old comedian was also interviewed on ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’, in which he shared more details about Henry’s terrible illness.

“In 2018, my son Henry died from a brain tumor that was diagnosed when he was one year old. Yes, he died in early 2018 and he was a very sweet and wonderful little boy. We say that about all of our children, but Henry was better than other kids. He was very funny and his brain tumor was in the back of his head, near the brain stem, so it caused him a lot of physical disabilities because that is controlled there,” she said.

Delaney also said she wrote a book about her son’s death because she wanted to “explain how terrible it is.” “I always thought there’s a lot of stuff written about grief where people are like, ‘And then one day the sun came out again.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, enough of that shit,'” she said.

“It’s a nightmare and I thought the best thing I could do was explain how horrible it is. And let the reader have hope in seeing that my family is okay now, but I didn’t want to prescribe something like, ‘Everything will be okay. ’ Because a lot of things are not okay,” she continued.

On the other hand, Delaney said that she loves to talk about her son even though she is no longer with him. “I love talking about him. He is my son, I am his father. His brothers miss him, his mother misses him and he is part of our family, so I don’t know how not to talk about him,” she said.

How was the heartfelt tribute to Henry Delaney in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’?

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’which thrilled all fans of the bloody saga with a large number of cameos from important personalities of the UCM, paid a heartfelt tribute to Henry DelaneyAt the end of the movie, during the end credits, a message is seen that says ‘For Henry Delaney’which suggests that the film and its success are dedicated to the little one.

This detail only shows us the great friendship and the good atmosphere that exists between Ryan Reynolds and the production team of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ with the full cast of actors. In fact, not only did Henry receive a well-deserved tribute, but also Rob himself, who was recognized during the film.

During the protagonists’ confrontation with the Deadpool variants, PeterDelaney’s character, appears from a portal, and when it seemed that he was going to receive the furious attack of the enemies, the opposite happened. It turns out that Peter is someone fundamental for every Deadpool, so everyone celebrated his presence at the moment.

What was Rob Delaney’s first involvement in the Deadpool saga?

Rob Delaney gave a touch of humor and nostalgia to ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’; however, it was not his first participation in the saga of the loudmouth mercenary. The screenwriter and comedian also played Peter in the second film of the franchise.

On that occasion, Peter appeared during Deadpool’s call to form a team, which he named as X Forcein reference to the X-Men. And, despite being the only one who had no power, he was the only one who survived from the group.

How much did ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ make at the box office?

Heading into its second week in theaters around the world, ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ It is already the second highest-grossing film of 2024. The film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman grossed more than $824 million and is getting closer to ‘Inside Out 2’ which grossed $1.556 billion.

How long is ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ movie has a total duration of 127 minutes, which is quite similar to other more recent Marvel films.

