Mexico. – New Zealand actor Sam Neil is part of the childhood of thousands of people around the world, as he starred in the successful franchise of Jurassic Park (Jurassic Park) launched in the 90’s where he played the adventurer Alan Grant alongside great actors like Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborouh, Samuel L. Jackson, among others.

After his participation in the successful “Jurassic Park” movies, the actor also participated in the recent release of “Jurassic World: Dominion”, sequel to “Jurassic World”. And with a long career of more than thirty years, Sam Neill managed to participate in notable projects, in addition to the “Jurassic Park” franchise, such as the Peaky Blinders series, The Whelve, The Piano, Thor: Love and Thunder, to name a few.

We recommend you read:

On this occasion, the 74-year-old actor surprised the world by reveal during an interview for the British newspaper Guardian that suffered from stage three blood cancera situation that made him retire from Hollywood entertainment after finishing filming “Jurassic World: Dominion” in March of last year, well, it was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

“I looked in the mirror and I saw a different person, not a single hair on his head, not even eyelashes, the beard had fallen out,” the actor declared in the interview. Fortunately, Sam Neill managed to beat blood cancer with chemotherapy and special treatments that you will continue to receive monthly for the rest of your life, even if you are cancer free.

We recommend you read:

After being diagnosed with blood cancer and retiring from acting for a while, Sam Neill took refuge in writing and is currently about to launch his autobiographical book “Did I Ever Tell You This” where he addressed the issues of his artistic career, his life in New Zealand and his fight against blood cancer.

“I never intended to write a book. But as I got on and kept writing, I realized that he was actually giving me a reason to live and I went to bed thinking; ‘I’ll write this tomorrow… that will entertain me’. And so it was a lifesaver really, because I couldn’t have gone through it with nothing to do,” she expressed.

“I can’t pretend that I haven’t had dark moments in the past year, but, those dark moments put the light in sharp relief, you know, and have made me feel grateful for each day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just glad to be alive,” the actor said. Sam Neill, star of Jurassic Park, and who revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Currently, actor Sam Neill is about to release his first book titled autobiographer “Did I Ever Tell You This”. Likewise, the protagonist of “Jurassic Park” is preparing for his return in acting in the series of “Apples Never Fall” that will be filmed in Australia and is co-starring Annette Bening.

“I’m doing a thing called ‘Apples Never Fall’ with Anette and a really wonderful cast. So here I am. I wish the headline wasn’t that thing because the main thing is I’ve written this book called ‘Did I ever tell you that’ and mentions cancer because that’s the kind of context I wrote it in. But I really didn’t want to write a book, I needed something to do while I was in treatment and I’m used to going to work and suddenly I couldn’t,” actor Sam Neill recently confessed in a video on Instagram where reacted to the news that shocked the world after declaring that he suffered from cancer.