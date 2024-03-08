Trial for the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the pain of both mothers in the courtroom: here's what the 29-year-old's mother asked

These are moments of great pain that the family members of are now experiencing Giulia Tramontano, as during the trial they are reliving what the 29-year-old had to endure for months. Alessandro Impagnatiello ended her life with 37 blows, but before that he also tried to poison her for months.

Loredana, Giulia's mother, at the end of her testimony in the courtroom, made a new heartbreaking statement revelation. In addition to telling what the 29-year-old has experienced since she discovered she was pregnant, she also did another request. In front of the authorities he said:

Through our lawyers, I learned that the Impagnatiello car used to transport my daughter's tortured and burned body is being used by the defendant's brother's partner and I want it to be scrapped. I don't want to see her around anymore. Knowing that my daughter was there, deceased, and that now everyone goes up there, even a child, makes me feel bad.

In the courtroom they also showed the video of the gender reveal, in which Giulia and Alessandro discovered they were expecting their baby Thiago. The barman looked at those images carefully, then looked down and it was burst into tears.

Giulia Tramontano's crime, the story of Alessandro Impagnatiello's mother also in the courtroom

CREDIT: RAI

Yesterday, in addition to the brother of the accused Omar, he also spoke the other girl that Impagnatiello frequented. She explained that she wanted to save Giulia and they also showed the last ones messages that the two exchanged, before the 29-year-old lost her life.

In the end, the girl chose to be able to see the barman, but he always remained with his head down in his cell and continued to dry his lips. tears. She eventually left the classroom and burst into tears. Among the various testimonies, also Impagnatiello's mother. Sabrina Pauliscovered by a screen he said: