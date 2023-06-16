“We will always love you!”, he writes on his Instagram profile, Marco Proiettithe father of the 5-year-old boy who died in the Casal Palocco accident in Rome on 14 June.

“With what remains of my heart of Elena and little Aurora, I wanted to express thanks to you who prayed, donated and even thought only of our Manuel snatched from this infamous world,” he adds.

“I humbly ask to share this post to get my thanks as far as possible.”

Rome’s prosecutors will order the autopsy on Manuel Proietti’s body. The magistrates of Piazzale Clodio will entrust the task to the coroner to carry out the autopsy examination.

The investigation into the accident that took place a few meters from the kindergarten of the two little brothers Manuel and Aurora could soon reach a turning point. The driver’s arrest didn’t go off because the cannabinoid positivity isn’t high, ie Matthew Di Pietro he could have consumed the drug in the previous days.