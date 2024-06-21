A very serious loss has struck one of Italy’s most beloved sports journalists in the last few hours, Marco Nosotti. The envoy of Sky Sports, who recently flew to Germany to follow the European football championships, has in fact had to say goodbye forever to his wife Silvia. The woman, to whom the reporter had been married for almost 30 years, died after a long battle with an illness that left him with no escape.

Who follows football and sport in Italy one cannot fail to know Marco Nosotti and not recognize his unmistakable voice and his constant cheerfulness during the services that he has impeccably completed for the broadcaster for years Sky Sports.

In the last period, in parallel with his career, he had to dedicate himself to his wife Silviaas his beloved faced a very tough fight against one illness cursed that hit her suddenly. In recent days he was in Germany, to closely follow the European Football Championships which are taking place in recent weeks, when unfortunately he received the call he never wanted and which made him get on the first plane to go home.

Silvia at the end He did not make it and the marriage between her and Marco was therefore interrupted, after almost 30 years, with the most tragic of epilogues. The company announced the tragic news Sassuolo Footballissuing this touching statement on social media:

Sassuolo Calcio expresses deep condolences and rallies around Marco Nosotti and his family following the passing of his dear wife Silvia.

The link between the neroverde company and the correspondent of Sky Sports it’s very deep. Because Nosotti often followed Sassuolo matches closely as a journalist, but above all because as a young man, when he played football and was a doormanhe wore the shirt of the Emilian team on several occasions.

The message from Sassuolo was then followed by many other messages of condolence. One of the most heartbreaking was that of Luca Serafinihis colleague a Sky: